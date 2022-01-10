5 tips to improve aim and recoil control in BGMI

BGMI is among the most played battle royale games on mobiles, despite only releasing as Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, in July 2021. Since then, players have flocked to the game, resulting in the rise of the title's esports scene in India.

Users nowadays delve into the nitty-gritties of the game, resulting in the game getting more competitive over time. Therefore, they must know how to improve aim and recoil control to finish more opponents on the battleground.

What are the best tips that BGMI players can follow to improve aim and recoil control?

1) Keep Aim Assist on

The Aim Assist feature in Battlegrounds Mobile India helps improve the aim and recoil control of players considerably when turned on. Users who play with this feature have been seen to perform better than those who prefer to keep it off.

Aim Assist helps automatically drag the aim towards the opponents' heads, thereby giving gamers a chance to win fights easily.

2) Prone and shoot to get better recoil control

One of the easiest ways to control recoil while shooting down enemies in BGMI is proning. It not only reduces the recoil of guns but also helps in better aiming as players have a more stable body posture.

Moreover, high recoil LMGs like M249 automatically open users' stance when they shoot while proning.

3) Spend time on training grounds

The training grounds in Battlegrounds Mobile India provide gamers with the opportunity to improve their aim and recoil control. It contains all the weapons as well as the scopes and attachments used on the battleground.

Players can choose weapons of their choice, equip the preferred attachments, and practice on the training grounds to see improved results.

4) Choose best attachment for guns

All guns in BGMI require different attachments, and gamers across the gaming community have preferred attachments that they equip on various firearms. Proper attachments can help in reducing recoil considerably.

Attachments are also of various types, like foregrip, muzzle, scope, magazine, and stock.

5) Tweak sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings play a crucial role in BGMI. There are three types of such settings in the game: Camera Sensitivity, ADS Sensitivity, and Gyroscope Sensitivity, all of which have their own functions.

Users can primarily benefit from setting the sensitivity according to their choice.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

