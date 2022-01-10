Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for 2 GB RAM devices in 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite allows gamers across the world to immerse themselves in the battle royale experience, even on devices with 2 GB RAM. Both Krafton and Tencent Games have worked together to bring the most optimized BR game for users with low-end devices.

In order to win matches, players are required to fix their aim, control weapon recoil, and choose the best sensitivity that will enable them to secure kills at different ranges.

What are the ideal PUBG Mobile Lite settings for 2 GB RAM devices in 2022?

Camera sensitivity

Camera sensitivity refers to the sensitivity settings on the screen that players can adjust by moving the eye button. This only works when bullets are not being fired.

Camera sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

Here's how players with 2 GB RAM devices can adjust their camera sensitivity:

No Scope: 135-140 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60-70 percent

2x Scope: 35-45 percent

3x Scope: 25-35% percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-20 percent

8x Scope: 10-15 percent

ADS sensitivity

Aim Down Sight (ADS) sensitivity plays a crucial role in PUBG Mobile Lite as it refers to the screen sensitivity settings which respond to touch.

PUBG Mobile Lite ADS sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

Here's a look at the most optimized ADS sensitivity settings for devices with 2 GB RAM:

No Scope: 135-140 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70 percent

2x Scope: 35-45 percent

3x Scope: 25-35 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-20 percent

8x Scope: 10-15 percent

Gyroscope sensitivity

It is quite difficult to find a gyroscope on most Android devices with 2 GB RAM. However, if it is available, players should use the gyroscope as they can improve their aim by tilting the phone.

PUBG Mobile Lite gyroscope sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

Here are some recommended gyroscope sensitivity settings:

No Scope: 180-200 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 180-200 percent

2x Scope: 130-150 percent

3x Scope: 130-150 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 125-135 percent

6x Scope: 100-110 percent

8x Scope: 85-95 percent

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Furthermore, since PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, players from this region are requested to not play the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish