Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for 2 GB RAM devices in 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite allows gamers across the world to immerse themselves in the battle royale experience, even on devices with 2 GB RAM. Both Krafton and Tencent Games have worked together to bring the most optimized BR game for users with low-end devices.
In order to win matches, players are required to fix their aim, control weapon recoil, and choose the best sensitivity that will enable them to secure kills at different ranges.
What are the ideal PUBG Mobile Lite settings for 2 GB RAM devices in 2022?
Camera sensitivity
Camera sensitivity refers to the sensitivity settings on the screen that players can adjust by moving the eye button. This only works when bullets are not being fired.
Here's how players with 2 GB RAM devices can adjust their camera sensitivity:
- No Scope: 135-140 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60-70 percent
- 2x Scope: 35-45 percent
- 3x Scope: 25-35% percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20-30 percent
- 6x Scope: 15-20 percent
- 8x Scope: 10-15 percent
ADS sensitivity
Aim Down Sight (ADS) sensitivity plays a crucial role in PUBG Mobile Lite as it refers to the screen sensitivity settings which respond to touch.
Here's a look at the most optimized ADS sensitivity settings for devices with 2 GB RAM:
- No Scope: 135-140 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70 percent
- 2x Scope: 35-45 percent
- 3x Scope: 25-35 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-30 percent
- 6x Scope: 15-20 percent
- 8x Scope: 10-15 percent
Gyroscope sensitivity
It is quite difficult to find a gyroscope on most Android devices with 2 GB RAM. However, if it is available, players should use the gyroscope as they can improve their aim by tilting the phone.
Here are some recommended gyroscope sensitivity settings:
- No Scope: 180-200 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 180-200 percent
- 2x Scope: 130-150 percent
- 3x Scope: 130-150 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 125-135 percent
- 6x Scope: 100-110 percent
- 8x Scope: 85-95 percent
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Note: This article reflects the author's views. Furthermore, since PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, players from this region are requested to not play the game.