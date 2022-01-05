5 BGMI gun and scope combinations for more kills

BGMI is a famous battle royale game on mobiles. Developed by Krafton, the game focuses on the intricate details of the "survival of the fittest" mode, leading to players across the country thronging the game. Furthermore, the developers have tweaked features to make the game better with every in-game update.

Guns play a significant role in surviving and killing enemies en route to Chicken Dinners in BGMI. While several scopes and attachments are present, players must know the best ones for specific weapons.

Which are the best gun and scope combinations for players to get more kills in BGMI?

1) M416 and 3x scope

The M416 is believed to be the most stable weapon in BGMI. Using 5.56mm ammo, it is best to use this gun for mid and long-range sprays.

Although many BGMI esports players have mastered sprays using red dot sight and 4x scope, the 3x scope is by far the best scope for sprays. Many users also reduce the 6x scope to 3x and spray with that.

2) AWM and 8x scope

The Arctic Warfare Magnum (AWM), the most lethal weapon in BGMI, is a bolt-action sniper and the only gun that can knock down enemies wearing Level 3 with one headshot. The 8x scope is ideally suited for long-range snipes, which is the primary work of the AWM.

3) DP28 and 4x

BGMI pros like Mortal and Snax have popularized the use of the DP28 among the players in the country. This LMG is best used with 4x for short bursts, which can become deadly as enemies are easily knocked down with a couple of headshots. Although the 6x scope can be an alternative, the combination of DP 28 and 4x is the most effective.

4) Beryl M762 and 2x scope

2x is often the most overlooked scope in BGMi as gamers either choose red dot sights for close-range fights or 3x scope for sprays. However, the introduction of the Beryl M762 made the 2x scope relevant as the gun performs the best with this scope, dealing significant damage to enemies and taking them down in the process.

5) AKM and iron sight

The iron sight of the AKM is the best to use for close-range fights. The AKM, being a beast in short-range combat, is used by many players and performs best when used without any scope or sight, as the iron sight help in tracing the enemies' heads easily.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer