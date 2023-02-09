BGMI caster Sardarji YT and S8UL co-founder Goldy express their views on New State Mobile's future

While doing a recent livestream on his YouTube channel SardarjiYT, popular BGMI, New State Mobile caster, and YouTuber Harshdeep "Sardarji" Singh. During the broadcast, he reacted to many videos and talked about New State Mobile's future in India.

One of his followers asked the caster whether the title would follow BGMI and be suspended in India, as it was also developed by the South Korean game development company Krafton Inc.

In reply, Sardarji mentioned that he does not think New State will have the same fate as BGMI and has high hopes for the former. Although Krafton developed the title, the company is putting a lot of effort into providing users with an uninterrupted gaming experience.

Timestamp: 0:14

He also suggested gamers play and cherish the Battle Royale title as it is new compared to other games. Doing so will help in developing an excellent gaming community in the country.

His exact words were:

"I don't think so. I have high hopes from New State Mobile. Krafton is putting in efforts to give users the best gaming experience. The game is new and is on the rise. Hence, we should cherish it, play it, and make a great community."

Former BGMI streamer and S8UL co-founder 8bit Goldy shares his views on New State Mobile making it big in the Indian gaming market

On February 7, S8UL's co-founder Lokesh "8bit Goldy" Jain livestreamed GTA V Roleplay on his YouTube channel. During the broadcast, he talked about the possibility of New State Mobile gaining as much popularity in the future as Battlegrounds Mobile India gained before its ban.

Goldy mentioned that every game that launches in the market has the potential to make it as big as Battlegrounds Mobile India. New State Mobile can be a big thing in the Indian market. The game's success depends on the audience, tournament organizers, teams, organizations, and cumulative support.

Timestamp: 3:59

His exact statements were:

"Why can't it be as big as BGMI? Every game arrives with the potential to be big. It's all about the audience, the TOs, the teams, the organizations, and the support. It's as simple as that."

Considering Sardarji and 8bit Goldy have a massive fan following, it's no shock that their comments have garnered significant interest among game fans.

With Battlegrounds Mobile India suspended for more than seven months, many gamers have switched to New State Mobile. It remains to be seen if the game will continue to have the same impact on mobile gamers once BGMI returns.

