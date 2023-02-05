"If BGMI fails to return, I might think of switching": Jonathan answers fan about switching to New State Mobile

On February 4, renowned BGMI star player and YouTuber Jonathan Jude "Jonathan" Gaming organized a livestream where he played Battlegrounds Mobile India and discussed various topics. During the live broadcast, he was seen replying to a subscriber who asked him whether he would switch his game of choice to New State Mobile for the growth of his esports career.

The Youtuber mentioned how he currently does not have any plans to shift to New State Mobile. However, he also stated that everything depends on the return of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

If the game does not return, Jonathan might consider switching. He is currently grinding in BGMI and trying to connect with his audience on stream.

His exact words were:

"Right now, I have no plans to shift. However, everything depends on the game's return. If BGMI fails to return, I might think of switching. As of now, I am grinding in the game and chilling"

Since Jonathan is considered a cult figure and has one of the largest fanbases in the Indian gaming community, his recent remarks have naturally created a buzz amongst fans.

BGMI superstar Jonathan is eagerly waiting for the game and its esports to return

Later, on the same stream, Jonathan spoke about how eagerly he is waiting for Battlegrounds Mobile India to make its comeback. He further said that he misses playing esports tournaments and the hype around one.

He also stated how he reminisces about the memories he made while playing the BGMI Masters Series LAN event organized in Delhi last year.

The tournament acted as the only event in the game that was televised live, and incidentally, Jonathan emerged as its MVP.

He stated:

"I am keeping my fingers crossed and hoping that the game returns soon. I know everyone is waiting for it. I am eagerly waiting to play tournaments that I dearly miss. I still remember the memories of the LAN tournament that was broadcasted on TV"

With Battlegrounds Mobile India still unavailable on the virtual storefronts of Apple and Google, rumors are circulating in the gaming community that the title won't be returning before April. It remains to be seen when the game will finally make its comeback in the Indian market.

Furthermore, if Jonathan decides to play New State Mobile, it will be interesting to see if he joins any pre-existing lineups or makes a some of his own.

