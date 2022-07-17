BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) Grand Finals 2022 Last Day: Total prize pool, likely winners, points table, and more

The ongoing BGMI Masters Series has become the most viewed event in the history of Indian esports. After a successful 21-day run, the LAN event has reached its last day of the Grand Finals. With a massive prize pool, car, and the coveted trophy up for grabs, it remains to be seen which team shines the brightest.

Fans can catch all the action live between 8 PM and 11:30 PM IST tonight on Star Sports 2, LOCO, and Glance Live.

What is the prize pool of the ongoing BGMI Masters Series 2022 Grand Finals?

The BGMI Masters Series LAN event has a total prize pool of 1.5 crore INR. However, 75 lakhs were already distributed amongst the winners in various categories in the League Stages. The remaining 75 lakhs is reserved for the Grand Finals.

Snippet showing the prize pool distribution of the BGMS Grand Finals (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Here's an overview of the prize pool distribution for the Grand Finals:

1st place - 25 lakhs

2nd place - 12 lakhs

3rd place - 7 lakhs

4th place - 5 lakhs

5th place - 4 lakhs

6th place - 3 lakhs

7th place - 2.5 lakhs

8th place - 2.5 lakhs

9th place - 2 lakhs

10th place - 2 lakhs

11th place - 1.75 lakhs

12th place - 1.75 lakhs

13th place - 1.50 lakhs

14th place - 1.50 lakhs

15th place - 1.25 lakhs

16th place - 1.25 lakhs

Special prizes of BGMI Masters Series Grand Finals (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

There are also several other special prizes that are up for grabs. Here's a look at them:

Eliminator - 25,000

Cruiser - 25,000

Damager - 25,000

Dost Award - 25,000

Saviour - 25,000

Survivor - 25,000

TapaTap - 25,000

Motor Head - 25,000

Doctor - 25,000

MVP - 50,000

Hunger Cure - 75,000

BGMS Grand Finals points table and likely winners

Following three weeks of League Stages, the top 16 teams made their way to the Grand Finals. While some of these teams put on great showings, a few failed to live up to their fans' expectations. It all boils down to tonight (day five), as the entire community will be looking forward to learning which team emerges as the champions.

Here's where the 16 BGMI teams are positioned in the overall points table of the Grand Finals:

GodLike Esports (178 points, together with two Chicken Dinners) Team Orangutan (166 points, together with three Chicken Dinners) Team Soul (153 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Chemin Esports (146 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Global Esports (143 points, together with two Chicken Dinners) Team Enigma Forever (140 points) Enigma Gaming (134 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Skylightz Gaming (124 points) Team XO (113 points, along with one Chicken Dinner) Team Insane Esports (112 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Orange Rock Esports (93 points, together with one Chicken Dinner ) Blind Esports (88 points) Team 8Bit (87 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Nigma Galaxy (81 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) Revenant Esports (73 points, together with one Chicken Dinner) FS Esports (71 points)

GodLike Esports leapfrogged their opponents and ended day four of the Grand Finals in the first position. It remains to be seen whether the side can continue its domination at the end of the Grand Finals. Meanwhile, popular BGMI esports sides like Global Esports, Team Orangutan, and Team Soul will be trying to give their best and win the LAN event.

