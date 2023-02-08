Popular BGMI personalities react on S8UL x GE collaboration

Following days of speculation and rumors in the BGMI community, popular esports organizations S8UL Esports and Global Esports have joined hands for the upcoming VCT. Based on a recent announcement, the two organizations have developed a strategic partnership to develop the Valorant Ecosystem in India, along with their PC Gaming, esports, and content expertise.

Popular BGMI gamers and content creators related to the two organizations shared their reactions on their social media accounts.

BGMI pros and organization owners comment on the announcement of the collaboration between Global Esports and S8UL Esports.

On February 7, MortaL organized a livestream where he mentioned how the two organizations had combined their resources to venture into international esports events.

He added that since this was the first occasion when the franchise system (in esports) reached India and the country was given a slot, S8UL, and Global Esports have decided to work, experience, and learn more about it. This way, they will be able to give fans more reasons to be happy.

His exact words were:

"Consider that all the resources have come up together to go international. Also, because this is the first time that the franchise system has come to India and we have a slot, we decided to merge, work, experience, and learn together and showcase to you guys what can be achieved through this."

Meanwhile, BGMI pro Raj "Snax" Varma (also a part of S8UL) also provided opinions on his livestream last night. He seemed impressed by the announcement and urged his fans to spam the terms "S8ULfighting", "GErockets," and "Rocketfighting" in the chatbox. He also mentioned that he had known about the matter for months.

To provide entertainment to his fans, Snax mentioned how the owners (Thug, Goldy, Rushindra, and MortaL) wanted him to be a part of the lineup that will take part in the upcoming VCT LAN event. Adding to the fun, he said that although he is still ranked in Platinum in the game, he believes he is a radiant player.

Animesh 'Thug' Agarwal @8bit_thug Its very evident that some fans have very less idea how the "franchise" system works and what exact "resources" are required make it big ! But very understandable coz India never had access to the system and its time to educate people over the years to come-why what and how ! Its very evident that some fans have very less idea how the "franchise" system works and what exact "resources" are required make it big ! But very understandable coz India never had access to the system and its time to educate people over the years to come-why what and how !

Popular BGMI YouTuber and co-owner of S8UL - Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, took to his Instagram account to address the matter. He mentioned how Indians are unaware of the franchise system and how the collaboration will educate them about the same.

In an Instagram live session with 8bit Goldy and MortaL, Rushindra Sinha mentioned that S8UL Esports and Global Esports have come under the same banner to combine their resources and grow the gaming ecosystem. He added that the collaboration suited Valorant as it is the fastest-growing title in the world.

He also spoke about how Global Esports' access to VCT and S8UL's fan following and the number of gamers in the organization will help the collaboration move forward. It will act towards developing the esports ecosystem in the country.

Rushindra further stated:

"The focus is very simple. As much effort Global Esports is going to put in, everyone at S8UL is also going to put in that much effort."

With the Valorant LAN event nearing, how the merged team will perform in the tournament remains to be seen.

