"I don't think BGMI is coming back": Global Esports founder's cryptic tweet on the game's unban

Global Esports founder Rushindra Sinha posted a tweet on September 21 mentioning his latest opinion on BGMI's unban. He highlighted that Battlegrounds Mobile India's return might not happen.

It has been more than a month since the Government of India removed BGMI from the stores of Apple and Google, disappointing the entire gaming community. Rushindra's comments have created a huge buzz among fans of the game.

Global Esports Founder comments on BGMI unban

Based on the tweet, the game is not coming back for Indian players.

His exact words were:

"It's not happening. I don't think BGMI is coming back."

While this could be a direct hint at the bleak chances of Battlegrounds Mobile India's return, there are chances that the tweet is related to one of his previous tweets.

A few hours ago, Sinha posted a poll on his handle asking people to choose the percentage of chances that BGMI has of making a comeback to the Google Play Store and App Store.

Since a lot of fans (over 50%) opted for the option "Given up - Moved On," his recent tweet might also reflect those fans' voices. This could be a possibility, as in another tweet, he tagged Mavi and informed him that he should not worry much as the game will make its comeback.

In the tweet, Sinha jokingly urged Mavi to give him a discount in a cafe named after him.

Rushindra Sinha had previously mentioned in a livestream that, according to internal sources, the game might make a comeback soon. During the livestream, he urged his fans to stay positive and wait for the official announcements.

Sinha's cryptic tweets earlier today have left fans with divided opinions. While some are giving up on the game's return, others are still hopeful that they will be able to enjoy playing the BR title again.

What is BGMI's current status?

As of September 21, Battlegrounds Mobile India remains suspended from virtual stores. However, the in-game servers are still online, prompting millions of players to head over to the game every day. Many popular YouTubers like Dynamo, Kani Gaming, and NinjaJOD have been livestreaming the battle royale title regularly.

However, the latest 2.2 update was not introduced by Krafton, and the Royale Pass section was also locked on September 20, indicating that the game may not include the forthcoming M15 and M16 RPs. Players may have to play the same modes and events for the next two months.

