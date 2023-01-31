"For three years I grinded hard without expecting anything in return": BGMI star MortaL on his journey as a YouTuber

On January 29, renowned BGMI player and YouTuber Naman "MortaL" organized a watch party for the New State Mobile Snapdragon Pro Series Grand Finals. During the broadcast, he spoke about how he struggled in the initial phases of his YouTube career.

While replying to a subscriber, the star streamer stated that he had only 800 subscribers in the first three years of his YouTube career (2015-2018). He spoke about how he believed in the subscribe-for-subscribe method and was added to WhatsApp groups where many like-minded people gathered.

Adding that he was aware he would have to find a job at some point, he also wanted to make it big on the platform.

His exact statements were:

"I started uploading videos on YouTube back in 2015. From then, until 2018, I had only 800 subscribers. I believed in the subscribe-for-subscribe method and was added to multiple WhatsApp groups"

Considering MortaL has one of the biggest fanbases in the BGMI gaming community, his remarks have naturally created a buzz.

BGMI star MortaL opens up about his outlook toward YouTube during early days as content creator

Continuing on the same topic, MortaL mentioned how he worked hard and uploaded videos for three years without expecting returns or dreaming about becoming a big YouTuber. He also stated how he was more interested in Ninja's videos instead of his livestreams.

He added:

For three years I grinded hard without expecting anything in return. I never expected of becoming a big YouTuber. I used to watch Ninja's videos, but I never watched his livestreams.

Following the suspension of BGMI in India, MortaL has tried out different PC and mobile games, highlighting his versatility as a gamer and content creator. In the meantime, he was also nominated in the 'Esports Personality of the Year' category at the Esports Awards 2022.

BGMI star MortaL cites reasons for being inactive on Twitter

Later in the same livestream, MortaL spoke about how the Twitter scene can be toxic and how the audience on the platform has been vulnerable in recent times.

Timestamp: 3:50

He said that being a social figure providing opinions on public platforms matters, but he has witnessed how personalities post random thoughts on Twitter, which can mislead fans. While not too active on Twitter, MortaL still tweets updates on global events like the FIFA World Cup or the Esports Awards and is expected to continue this trend in the future.

