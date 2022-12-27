"Word is some announcement will be out in two weeks": Towqeer Gilkar on BGMI unban

A few hours ago, the co-founder and owner of Stalwart Esports, Towqeer Gilkar, came up with a questionnaire regarding BGMI's unban in an Instagram story. It also highlights Towqeer's statement on information about the game's comeback to virtual storefronts.

As a well-known individual with connections to the title's developers, fans are convinced that his statement regarding the game's return are true. Towqeer's recent comments have created a huge uproar within the Indian gaming community.

His exact words were:

Word is some announcement will be out in two weeks!

Stalwart Esports co-founder Towqeer Gilkar posts Instagram story on BGMI unban

In the story, Gilkar mentioned that some official statements regarding BGMI unban are expected to be publicly announced in two weeks. This will give players and fans hope of the game making a return.

Towqeer Gilkar's recent Instagram story gives hope to BGMI fans on the game's unban (Image via Instagram/ Towqeer Gilkar)

He even asked viewers to state their opinions on the matter. Through his story, Gilkar is possibly trying to ignite hope amongst fans and the community on the game's possible return.

Towqeer Gilkar's previous statements on BGMI unban

Stalwart Esports' co-founder, Towqeer Gilkar, has been active on his social media accounts where he posts and interacts with his audience regarding esports and gaming. He had previously hosted a live session on his Instagram handle where he talked about the game's comeback.

In the live session, Towqeer spoke about the game making a comeback. However, as the days passed by, his speculation did not turn into reality.

He added that an important meeting was organized by the concerned authorities, and various important personalities (including him) had taken part in it. According to him, best efforts were being made to bring Battlegrounds Mobile India back.

Snippet showing Stalwart Esports' co-founder Towqeer Gilkar's previous Instagram post on BGMI unban (Image via Instagram/ Towqeergilkar)

Towqeer had also posted a story on his Instagram handle that hinted at the title's comeback. In the story, he wrote that someone had enquired about the game's possible return, to which he replied by saying that he was 80% certain it would.

However, after the aforementioned meeting, he realized that the odds of Battlegrounds Mobile India making a comeback to the Indian market had increased to 95%.

Although many other influencers have also stated that the game could return soon, it remains to be seen when the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Krafton India can resolve all pending issues related to the game and reintroduce it in the Indian market.

