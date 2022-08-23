Is there official BGMI unban date? Rumors, reactions, and more

July 28 became a dark day for the Indian gaming community as BGMI, the popular battle royale game, was suddenly removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The incident left gamers around the country shocked and heartbroken.

The title was delisted following the orders of the Government of India, which found a potential privacy breach.

It has been weeks since then, and multiple statements from the developers, Krafton Inc., have surfaced online. The company has assured its users it's trying its best to establish communication with the MEITY and cooperate with them to get the game back on the virtual stores as soon as possible.

In the meantime, fake images have begun circulating online, creating rumors about the game's return. Fans are eagerly waiting to learn whether there is any official unban date for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Fake image regarding BGMI unban date surfaces online as Krafton remains silent on announcing an unban date

Fans of the game have always been active on social media, sharing relatable content on their handles. Unfortunately, an edited image showing Battlegrounds Mobile India's return recently surfaced online.

Based on the image, the popular title was set to come back on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on August 22. However, it has been a day since this date, and nothing has happened about the title.

The image also highlighted an imaginary schedule of the game's return. It stated that BGMI would be available for iOS users around 4:00 pm IST. Meanwhile, it would be available on the Google Play Store between 12:30 pm and 7:30 pm IST on the said date.

However, much to the disappointment of Indian gamers, the circulated image turned out to be totally fake and unreliable.

Most importantly, Krafton India is yet to announce any official unban date. This indicates that users will have to wait for the official announcements to learn about the unban date.

Influencers and their posts on BGMI unban

Popular BGMI content creator, ex-athlete, and coach of GodLike Esports, Ghatak, has been vocal about the game's importance in the rise of esports in India.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official Finally things are working out but yes it will take some time Finally things are working out but yes it will take some time

He recently took to his Twitter account and posted a cryptic tweet that hinted at the game's possible comeback. In his post, he mentioned that certain things are working out, but the return can take time.

Shiva Nandy, CEO of Skyesports, also took to his Instagram Story to mention that the game's removal was not sudden but a five-month-long process. Giving hope to fans of the game, he stated that TikTok would make its comeback in the virtual stores soon, indicating that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be back as well.

Furthermore, much to the delight of fans and players, the Month 15 Royale Pass (based on the 'Night of the Fables' theme) was made available to Indian gamers last night. This could be a step toward the game's comeback, as in-game purchases were previously locked.

However, it remains to be seen when Krafton will be able to communicate with MEITY and get the game available in the virtual stores for Indians.

