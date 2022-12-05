BGMI fans disappointed after game does not receive 2.3 update

The Government of India banned PUBG Mobile in September 2020. Months later, Krafton Inc. introduced an Indian variant of the BR game and named it Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

However, soon after the first anniversary Battlegrounds Mobile India, the game was removed from the virtual stores of Google and Apple on 28 July 2022. The sudden decision shocked everyone in the Indian gaming community.

Since then, no new updates have appeared in BGMI, leaving fans disheartened. The events have started becoming repetitive, and the playerbase has decreased over the past few months.

BGMI users are upset with the lack of new updates

As mentioned earlier, the Indian variant hasn't received any new updates since its removal from the virtual stores earlier this year. However, the global variant, PUBG Mobile, has continued receiving updates at regular intervals. This was seen with the 2.2 update (released in mid-September) and the 2.3 update (released a couple of weeks ago).

Although the game is currently not available for download in virtual stores, the in-game servers are functioning. Hence, millions of gamers across the country still play the BR title. However, they have been upset with the lack of new content.

PUBG Mobile users can enjoy the latest football-themed events celebrating the game's collaboration with Lionel Messi, but BGMI users have to remain content with playing the Ancient Secret: Arise mode (released in the 2.1 update in July). The re-introduction of the same season - Cycle 3 Season 7 has only added to their disappointment.

Several users have taken to their social media accounts to request that Krafton release Battlegrounds Mobile India again. If the title gets unbanned in the country, then players can expect to receive the latest updates.

However, fans are still waiting for the game to make a comeback. It remains to be seen when the developers and the Indian government will come to an agreement and make the game available for download.

List of 2.3 update's features in PUBG Mobile that BGMI users are missing out on

Both BGMI and PUBG Mobile's updates have similar events and features. Here's an overview of the new features and changes incorporated in the PUBG Mobile 2.3 update that Indian players are missing out on:

1) Football Carnival and Lionel Messi collaboration

Here's a look at the football-themed content in PUBG Mobile:

Football-themed modes in Erangel, Livik, and Nusa

New Tactical Item - Messi's Golden Shoes

New Throwable - Football

New Football-themed vehicle

New Themed Area - Football Carnival

Football pitches across the battlefield

Football-themed Spawn Island

2) Aftermath 2.0

Aftermath 2.0 has witnessed the following additions and changes:

Upgrades to armor and firearms

Introduction of new energy and gameplay mechanics

New optimizations to consumables

Addition of new bunkers

Treasure Maps

Semi Truck as a new vehicle

Availability of Medicine Cabinet

New Guard Posts

Introduction of Recall Towers

Shop Recall

Apart from this, changes to the Classic mode, weapons, and social systems have also been made.

