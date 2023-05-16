PUBG Mobile 2.6 update features: Dinoground, WOW new version, and more

Following the massive success of the 2.5 update, Tencent Games are all set to introduce the 2.6 patch in PUBG Mobile. It will be the third major update of the year and will sunset the fifth anniversary theme in the title, bringing along plenty of new features.

The new 2.6 update will be available on May 18 (UTC +0) and will see Dinosaurs featuring in the classic mode. Several other additions have also been made to enhance the gaming experience of users worldwide.

PUBG Mobile 2.6 update's latest features will change the dynamics of the game

Themed Erangel: Dinoground

An all-new Dinoground is set to change the geography of the themed Erangel in PUBG Mobile. The prehistoric legends (dinosaurs) - Velociraptor, Pterosaur, and T. Rex will arrive at the battleground.

Primal Zones

Primal Zones will be scattered throughout the map of Erangel. Players can find Velociraptors and Pterosaurs there, and tame them to have them become a companion. These dinosaurs are loyal companions, but they can only carry a single player on an adventure.

They also have their own strengths. For example, Velociraptors are great at jumping. They can easily jump at a higher platform or rooftops, allowing gamers to quickly travel to their destination. Meanwhile, Pterosaurs are adept at flying. They can also dash a certain distance to quickly reposition. They can grab teammates or enemies on the ground to help the team or disrupt opponents.

Gamers can also make use of Dino Hatcheries and the Pterosaurs mini-game available in Primal Zones.

Dino Settlement

In every classic mode match, a T. Rex will randomly spawn at a Dino Settlement along with quality supplies. A total of three Dino Settlements will be available in each match.

A rescued T. Rex can carry up to four players on their back and traverse through rivers. It has two unique strengths - Roar and Dash. While the former can cause damage and shake the screen, the latter provides it with a speed boost.

World of Wonder (WOW) new version

In the new WOW version, users can experience new gameplay devices, including the Teleportation Device, Dinosaur Spawn Device, UAZ Spawn Device, and more. There are also several new objects like Trampoline, Launcher, Boost Belt, Conveyer Belt, and more that PUBG Mobile players can utilize during matches.

At the same time, a new parkour gameplay type will also feature in the 2.6 update. All players will spawn at the starting line and have to go through various levels while crossing moving platforms and avoiding swinging hammers to reach the finish line. The one who reaches the finish line first will be declared the winner.

PUBG Mobile users will be able to use the Quick Match feature to get into a WOW match after selecting multiple creations. They can also use the new Featured tab to get an immersive gaming experience.

Apart from these features, other updates, like a Full-Auto Mod attachment for burst-fire guns, will be added. Changes will be seen in gun specs and the location of vehicles as well. A new season, Cycle 4 Season 12 will also be introduced in PUBG Mobile.

Poll : 0 votes