PUBG Mobile C4S11 Season rewards, end date, tier reset, and more

PUBG Mobile receives major updates with the arrival of new seasons that introduce fresh themes and modes, drawing in new players to the popular battle royale game.

After the resounding success of Cycle 3 Season 10, Tencent Games has approved the launch of Cycle 4 Season 11 (C4S11), which celebrates the game's fifth anniversary and offers a wealth of exciting new rewards.

Everything that PUBG Mobile players need to know about the new C4S11

Although the latest 2.5 update began rolling out on Android and iOS devices on March 14, the new season of the game was introduced later.

Players and lovers of PUBG Mobile witnessed the introduction of the new Cycle 4 Season 11 along with the Month 21 'High Victory' Royale Pass earlier today (March 21) at 12 am UTC+0.

With the arrival of C4S11, the ranked mode tiers in PUBG Mobile have been reset, providing a fresh opportunity for players to climb the ranks and earn their spot on the leaderboard.

Moreover, since each in-game season lasts for eight weeks, the latest season will continue until May 20, and the upcoming Cycle 4 Season 12 will be released in the game on May 21.

New Cycle 4 Season 11 tier rewards are available for PUBG Mobile players

Like the previous seasons of the popular BR title, the launch of the latest Cycle 4 Season 11 has brought along new tier rewards that mobile gamers can obtain for free. Getting these rewards will help them expand their in-game inventory.

Here's an overview of the list of tier rewards incorporated in the new C4S111:

Conqueror: C4S11 Conqueror Title, C4S11 Conqueror Name Tag, 1200 Season Tokens, and Conqueror exclusive team-up special effect

C4S11 Conqueror Title, C4S11 Conqueror Name Tag, 1200 Season Tokens, and Conqueror exclusive team-up special effect Ace Dominator: C4S11 Ace Dominator Avatar, C4S11 Ace Dominator Name Tag, C4S11 Ace Dominator Title, 1000 Season Tokens, and Ace Dominator exclusive team-up special effect

C4S11 Ace Dominator Avatar, C4S11 Ace Dominator Name Tag, C4S11 Ace Dominator Title, 1000 Season Tokens, and Ace Dominator exclusive team-up special effect Ace Master: C4S11 Ace Master Cover, C4S11 Ace Master Name Tag, C4S11 Ace Master Title, 1000 Season Tokens, and Ace Master exclusive team-up special effect

C4S11 Ace Master Cover, C4S11 Ace Master Name Tag, C4S11 Ace Master Title, 1000 Season Tokens, and Ace Master exclusive team-up special effect Ace: C4S11 Ace Mask, C4S11 Ace Name Tag, C4S11 Ace Title, 1000 Season Tokens, and Ace exclusive team-up special effect

C4S11 Ace Mask, C4S11 Ace Name Tag, C4S11 Ace Title, 1000 Season Tokens, and Ace exclusive team-up special effect Crown: 3 Rating Protection Card (single use), C4S11 Crown Name Tag, Crown exclusive team-up special effect, and 800 Season Tokens

3 Rating Protection Card (single use), C4S11 Crown Name Tag, Crown exclusive team-up special effect, and 800 Season Tokens Diamond: C4S11 Groza skin and 800 Season Tokens

C4S11 Groza skin and 800 Season Tokens Platinum: C4S11 Glasses and 500 Season Tokens

C4S11 Glasses and 500 Season Tokens Gold: C4S11 Set and 400 Season Tokens

C4S11 Set and 400 Season Tokens Silver: 1 Classic Crate Coupon and 350 Season Tokens

1 Classic Crate Coupon and 350 Season Tokens Bronze: 1 Supply Crate Coupon and 300 Season Tokens

With so many different rewards up for grabs and a new themed 'Imagiversary' mode available in the game, many veteran players may consider returning to the game.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, and gamers from this region must refrain from playing the title.

