Same BGMI season likely to continue till March 2023 amidst game's ban

On January 11, 2023, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) received an in-game update after a long interval. The update was 0.1 MB in size. It aimed to fix a few bugs and make minor changes to the title.

Many influencers and popular BGMI YouTubers, like Dynamo, Scout, and NinjaJOD, have stated that the game might make its comeback soon. However, the latest update has increased the tenure of the ongoing cycle, hinting that Cycle 3 Season 7 might continue until March 21, 2023.

A screenshot showing the renaming of the cycle in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

It also renamed the cycle to RS1, with three seasons of the upcoming Cycle 4 being omitted from the game. Hence, there will be no new individual seasons in the new RS1.

These changes suggest that players who rank up in classic mode will obtain the previous tier rewards (or seasonal tokens if the reward is already collected). They will also have to play the same Ancient Secret mode and miss out on the Martial Arts theme mode (currently available in PUBG Mobile).

BGMI's latest in-game update likely to postpone the game's comeback

A screenshot showing that the ongoing crates' tenure in Battlegrounds Mobile India has been increased by 89 days (Image via Krafton)

Apart from the aforementioned changes, the Battlegrounds Mobile India update also tweaked the tenure of the Premium, Classic, and Supply Crates. These crates have been present in the game since its removal from the virtual storefronts on July 28, 2022. They were scheduled to end next week.

However, the latest update has extended the crates' tenure by 89 days. This has left players across the nation disappointed as they were hoping to see new cosmetics in the crates after an interval of almost six months.

Despite the changes, however, no improvement can be seen in the Royale Pass section as it remains unlocked for the time being. Hence, players will not be able to get hold of exclusive monthly rewards until March.

This also means that no official BGMI esports tournaments will occur in the near future. Fans will have to be content watching their favorite players play unofficial scrims.

The changes incorporated in the latest Battlegrounds Mobile India update have created a massive dent in the hearts of fans of the BR title, who are eagerly awaiting the game's comeback.

