"BGMI will definitely come, it will arrive in the near future" - Dynamo on game's comeback

On January 10, popular BGMI player and YouTuber Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant livestreamed BGMI and GTA V RP (Roleplay) on his YouTube channel. During his stream, Dynamo discussed the possibility of Battlegrounds Mobile India returning to the country's virtual storefronts (Google Play Store and Apple App Store).

When asked about BGMI's return date, Dynamo responded positively and mentioned that the title would definitely make a comeback soon. Shortly after, he added that the exact date couldn't be predicted, considering that no one except the appropriate officials are aware of it.

His exact statements were:

"BGMI will definitely come. It will arrive in the near future, but, I cannot disclose the exact date. No one knows the exact date of the game's return."

With Dynamo speaking so positively about the game's comeback to the virtual marketplace, players and fans across the country are eagerly waiting for any official news and to try out all of the exciting content that's likely to be incorporated with an updated release.

Popular YouTuber urges BGMI players to continue playing the game

While playing GTA V RP recently, Dynamo urged BGMI fans to jump into the battlegrounds regularly and keep their skills sharp. He requested aspiring esports players and serious gamers to continue grinding, and asked them to avoid what he did, considering that he only played the game recently after a two-month hiatus.

Dynamo stated:

"Keep on practicing and keep chilling. Don't be like me, who played the game today after an interval of two months. You guys can keep on grinding."

Since Dynamo boasts a massive fan following within the Indian gaming community, the content creator's recent statements have created a major buzz amongst esports players and fans of the BR title.

Dynamo provides an update on Hydra Clan and its content creation plans

When a curious fan asked Dynamo about the addition of content creators to Hydra Clan, he confirmed that a few new content creators (known as CCs) would be joining Hydra in the near future.

Furthermore, he stated that these content creators would be creating content from PC games and more. He also mentioned that an official announcement about the new additions would soon be made on the clan's social media handles.

Being a co-leader of Hydra Clan, Dynamo is responsible for the organization's decisions that eventually help it grow further. As of now, fans are eagerly waiting to learn about the upcoming additions.

