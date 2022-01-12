5 tips to reach Ace tier easily in BGMI or PUBG Mobile

Since BGMI's release, the developers have tried their best to provide the players with a great battle royale experience. As a result, more users have flocked to the game to enjoy the ranked classic matches.

After the introduction of the Cycle system in both Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile, the Ace tier has been further divided into three parts. Gamers, to reach Conqueror, must reach Ace, Ace Master, and Ace Dominator tiers first. However, getting to this tier can be cumbersome.

Follow these pointers to reach Ace tier easily in BGMI or PUBG Mobile

1) Play more classic matches

Since there is no shortcut to success, players need to play more classic BR matches to accumulate more points, which will help them reach the Ace tier easily. Since this level requires 4200 seasonal points, users must play an adequate number of classic matches to earn as many points as possible.

2) Play with a regular squad

Synergy plays an essential role during rank push in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. Rank push becomes easier when gamers play with a regular squad. Since they know each other's game style, it becomes easier to understand calls during fights and rotation into the safe zone. This results in users getting more points from each match.

3) Avoid hot drops

One main mistake many BGMI and PUBG Mobile rank pushers make is to land in a hot drop. No matter how many kills they secure, if they get an early exit from a match, all their hard work will come to naught. Therefore, players need to avoid landing in hot drops, which will help them earn more survival points.

4) Carry more utilities

Utilities play a crucial role in BGMI and PUBG Mobile classic matches. While frag grenades and Molotov Cocktails are used to knock out enemies, smoke grenades are used to create cover when getting shot. On the other hand, health utilities in good quantity can help players survive long even after taking fights.

5) Look out for bots

Bots arrive in BGMI and PUBG Mobile classic matches in the form of free kills. Gamers can easily take them down without the fear of getting knocked out. These free frags help earn kill points, in turn assisting users to reach the Ace tier easily.

