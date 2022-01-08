5 common mistakes BGMI players make in the endzone

BGMI is amongst the most popular action games on mobiles. Gamers across the country have downloaded and played this battle royale title in numbers and have immersed themselves in the richness of its thrilling nature.

Survival is the biggest challenge, and the user who survives till the end by avoiding mistakes emerges victorious As the zone starts shrinking more, the damage inflicted by it raises, creating panic amongst players and resulting in common mistakes.

What are the common mistakes that BGMI players make in the endzone that get them killed?

1) Not carrying vehicles

Vehicles are mainly used for rotations in BGMI. However, in the endzone, they can also act as a cover for players if they can shoot at and explode these vehicles. This is successfully practiced in BGMI esports (mostly in Miramar, where users cannot be prone in the open).

Classic gamers often make the mistake of not carrying vehicles in the endzone, thereby letting go of a chance to have a cover that could give them a better shot at the Chicken Dinner.

2) Misfire

Misfire is a common mistake prevalent in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Although this is mostly done by beginners, experienced players also make this mistake in the endzone.

Doing so leads to gamers giving away their locations, enabling enemies to fire at them, bringing about their downfall.

3) Not carrying utilities

Utilities like frag grenades and Molotov Cocktails are essential components that can change the course of fights within seconds. Players can take down opponents in the endzone using such throwables.

However, most classic gamers make the common mistake of not carrying these utilities, giving enemies the advantage to use said utilities against them.

4) Leaving cover to shoot enemies

Heading away from cover to shoot enemies can prove fatal in the endzone of BGMI. Doing so not only gives away the player's location but also posits them in an area without a guard, which brings about their downfall.

5) Forgetting to reload

Forgetting to reload is a common mistake by BGMI players in the endzone. After eliminating opponents, they often get busy healing themselves and fail to reload the guns, which becomes problematic in the end.

