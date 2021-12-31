4 BGMI rank push tips to reach Conqueror in next season

Developed by Krafton, BGMI is amongst the most played games on mobile phones in India. Since its release in July, the developers have introduced several updates which have either brought in modifications to the game or introduced a new season.

With the ongoing C1S3 coming to an end in a couple of weeks, it is about time that a new season is introduced, and several players begin pushing their ranks to reach the Conqueror tier. Here are a few tips that players can follow next season during rank push.

What are the tips that rank pushers need to follow to reach the Conqueror tier next season in BGMI?

1) Begin rank push as soon as the new season starts

The ongoing Cycle 1 and Season 3 will end on January 17 as the Month 6 Royale Pass end date has been revealed. Therefore, rank pushers are urged to begin their quest for the Conqueror tier as soon as the new season starts.

It becomes easier to reach the Conqueror tier at the beginning of the season as there are fewer players pushing their ranks so early.

2) Grind hard for a few days

There is no shortcut to success when it comes to rank push in BGMI. In order to have their name appear in the top 500 each day for the Conqueror tier, players need to persistently grind hard on the battlegrounds.

3) Play with experienced players

Experience plays a key role in every sector of life, and the virtual world of BGMI is no exception to this rule. While there are several types of players who try to push their rank each season, only experienced rank pushers end up getting to the top of the leaderboards.

Furthermore, the knowledge gained by experienced players from previous seasons can benefit newer rank pushers in the next season.

4) Focus on survival points

Survival points matter the most when it comes to rank push in BGMI and will continue to do so next season. While many players have the notion that kill points affect the total points system, it is survival points that consist of 80 percent of the total points earned from a match in BGMI.

In order to survive longer, rank pushers must avoid hot-drops and unnecessary fights during the initial stages of a match.

