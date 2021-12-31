5 best BGMI gun combinations for rank push in solo mode

Since its release in July, BGMI has taken the Indian gaming market to great heights, popularizing battle royale games on mobile devices. Developed by Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India offers several online modes for players to choose from. While Squad mode is the most popular, players who do not have a permanent squad prefer playing the solo mode.

Krafton releases updates at intervals marking game developments or the introduction of a new season. The introduction of a new season paves the path for rank pushers to begin their journey to the top of the leaderboards, claiming the Conqueror tier and its rewards in the process.

To survive longer and claim more 'Chicken Dinners', here's a guide to the best BGMI gun combinations for solo rank pushers.

What are the best gun combinations for solo rank push in BGMI?

1) M416 and UMP45

The UMP45 after changing its ammunition from 9mm to .45 ACP, has become one of the most effective guns in close-range combat and has been popularized by professional BGMI players as well. Coupled with the reliable M416, the gun combination has become one of the most stable in BGMI, and solo rank pushers will definitely perform great with these guns.

2) UMP45 and Micro Uzi

Both the UMP45 and Micro Uzi are SMGs found in the battlegrounds of BGMI. Solo rank pushing mostly involves fights in close-range. The gun combination of the UMP45 and Micro Uzi will enable rank pushers to defeat their enemies due to guns' high damage dealing capacity and quick fire rate.

3) M416 and Beryl M762

Most players and rank pushers in BGMI prefer using a gun combination of two Assault Rifles. The gun combination of the M416 and Beryl M762 fits perfectly in that category. M416's stability and Beryl M762's brute force makes the combination a deadly one to be used in close and mid-range fights.

4) Groza and MK14

Both the MK14 and Groza are air-drop exclusive weapons and are hard to get hold of. However, solo rank pushers who hunt air-drops can get their hands on this gun combination. The players who carry these two 7.62mm weapons will prove to be almost undefeatable in head-to-head fights due to the guns' explosive damage dealing capacity.

5) M416 and AWM

The gun combination of the M416 and AWM is deadly when it comes to fights of all ranges in BGMI. While the AWM is the most lethal weapon in the game, tailor-made for long-range sniping, the M416's spray is the most effective.

