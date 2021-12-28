5 BGMI tips and tricks to survive hot-drops in Squad matches

There are several modes in BGMI that allow players to immerse themselves in the battle royale genre of video games. However, Squads is the most popular among the various modes, resulting in fiery hot-drop scenarios.

Hot-drops can be hard to tackle if implemented without any precaution in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Any rash push or wrong decision can lead to the downfall of the entire squad within seconds.

Since the BGMI esports scenario is only played in the Squad mode, users must gather tips to overcome and survive the hot-drop situation.

What are the pointers to help squads in BGMI survive hot-drop scenarios?

1) Try landing the fastest

Landing is the primary part when it comes to the BR mode in BGMI. Players who have mastered the art of parachuting have the upper hand in hot-drop situations.

While many users aim to drop in a particular vicinity, those who land the fastest have the choice to shoot enemies who are still airborne.

2) Avoid playing with randoms

Random teammates are often the reason for Squad eliminations. Since BGMI provides an option to auto-match with randoms, many gamers opt for it. However, in most cases, the randoms neither give out the right calls nor communicate with squadmates. They even abandon teammates in hot-drops.

Therefore, while playing squad matches and landing in hot-drops, players must avoid playing with randoms.

3) Establish proper communication

Communication is key when it comes to fights in BGMI. Squads that land in hot-drops must establish proper communication to survive the situation.

This is where the IGL plays a pivotal role, giving calls that squadmates follow. Furthermore, features like 'Enemies ahead' and 'Marked location' also help in communication.

4) Use different angles

Squads that position each squadmate at different angles always have a greater chance of winning fights in hot-drops. Looking at different angles not only increases their information on enemies' location but also restricts opponents, encircling them from all sides.

5) Capture the highest point in the hot-drop

Height is of relative importance in BGMI, as gamers who have posited themselves at higher points can easily shoot down enemies below. This is also because it is more challenging to aim up than down, where the entire enemy's body is visible.

