Top 5 drop locations for great loot in PUBG Mobile's new Imagiversary themed Erangel 

The 2.5 update in PUBG Mobile introduced the Imagiversary-themed mode on the classic ranked map of Erangel. The mode celebrates the fifth anniversary of the popular BR title. The map has several drop locations that offer decent loot to those treading on the virtual battlegrounds. However, choosing the right ones can be confusing. This article will help players in their quest to gather great loot.

Drop locations in PUBG Mobile's Imagiversary-themed Erangel that are rich in loot

1) Imagination Plaza

The new Imagiversary-themed mode in PUBG Mobile's Erangel map witnessed the introduction of Imagination Plazas in the game. A total of two Imagination Plazas (situated in Quarry and Stalber) can be found on the map.

Imagination Plazas are modeled as fortresses from the future that contain 3x loot and offer users an extra life once they're in the vicinity. The latter can be redeemed until the end of the third zone. However, PUBG Mobile players dropping into the area in search of great loot will also find tons of enemies with the same intentions. Hence, they have to be careful of their surroundings.

Apart from the structures, the four corner buildings have four sensors that provide a specific item (Frag grenade, UAZ, Spetnsnaz helmet, and air-drop). These sensors also help in unlocking the chest situated in the main building and contain loot equivalent to two airdrops.

2) Imagiversary Plaza

Imagiversary Plaza is a miniature variant of the Imagination Plaza in the new 2.5 update. Unlike the latter, landing in the former will not allow players to get a respawn card. However, those in search of great loot can drop in these locations as hardly a couple of enemies will do the same. They will be able to easily obtain Level 2 loot by unlocking the sensor available in the main building.

These plazas appear in random fields near Quarry, Farm, North Georgopol city, and Shelter and contain elements from the different themed modes in the seasons gone by. These include trampolines, cannons, and building blocks.

3) Georgopol

Georgopol is amongst the biggest cities on the Imagiversary-themed map of Erangel. The area has been segregated into three different parts - Georgopol Containers, North Georgopol city, and South Georgopol city.

PUBG Mobile gamers can visit the urban city located in the northwestern corner of the map and accumulate great loot. However, they need to be aware of the enemies who drop into the vicinity after getting respawned. Hence, a team that stays together while collecting loot will also be able to pick up multiple kills during the initial stages of the matches and considerably increase their K/D ratio.

4) Sosnovka Military Base

A renowned drop location in PUBG Mobile, Sosnovka Military Base is a vacated army camp and is an isolated area on the southern island. The base contains several types of compounds and watch towers.

These compounds are popular for containing Level 3 loot and have therefore emerged as a preferred landing spot amongst PUBG Mobile esports as well as classic ranked players. Those trying to accumulate great loot in the initial stages of a match can drop into the Sosnovka Military Base and equip themselves with weapons, helmets, medications, and armor.

5) Yasnaya Polyana

The urban city of Yasnaya Polyana is located on the north-eastern part of the Imagiversary-themed Erangel map in PUBG Mobile. The city's geography contains a vast land mass and has several buildings that contain Level 3 loot. At least a couple of squads can drop into the area and find plenty of loot on either side of the main road running through the heart of the city.

Furthermore, players can take the cable car from the station (located just to the north of the city) and visit the Imagiversary Plaza of Stalber and engage in fights.

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Furthermore, due to central government-imposed restrictions on PUBG Mobile in India, players hailing from the region are urged to stay away from playing the BR title.

