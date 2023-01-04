6 best New State Mobile landing locations in Erangel 2051

New State Mobile has been in the gaming market for over a year. Although it initially had issues, the game has developed a loyal player base. Millions of mobile gamers across the world play the title regularly. New State has also seen a massive rise in popularity amongst Indian players following the suspension of BGMI.

Since the game is a futuristic version of the renowned BR title PUBG Mobile, many features, including the Erangel map, are similar. However, with new players joining every day, it becomes important for them to learn more about the map.

Furthermore, since dropping and looting are the first two pillars of the BR mode, one must know the best drop locations. They can also get initial kills which will eventually help them maintain a great F/D ratio.

Areas in New State Mobile's Erangel 2051 map that are great drop locations

1) Yasnaya Polyana

The city of Yasnaya Polyana can be found on the northeastern part of the Erangel 2051 map in New State Mobile. Since it contains great loot, Yasnaya Polyana has turned out to be a great drop location.

Like classic matches, the city is also a popular drop location in esports matches. Multiple squads can land in the area and gather sufficient loot on either side of the main road running through the heart of the city.

2) Pochinki

Like PUBG Mobile/BGMI, Pochinki is situated at the heart of the Erangel 2051 map in New State Mobile. The urban city (with a dilapidated setting) is one of the most popular vicinities amongst gamers across the world. Those eyeing good loot can land in Pochinki and obtain Level 3 supplies, utilities, and plenty of guns.

Although Pochinki contains great loot, the locality's popularity lures many players into the city. Hence, they must be aware of their surroundings.

3) Avanpost

BGMI players shifting to New State Mobile will find Avanpost a new drop location since it is not included in the Erangel map in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Although Avanpost has small dimensions, it contains great loot, which attracts many to it.

Aggressive players who like to take drop-fights can land in Avanpost and improve their F/D ratio. Many popular streamers like Scout, Akshu, and Aman also like to drop in Avanpost.

4) Sosnovka Military Base

Situated on the southern island of Erangel map, Sosnovka Military Base has undergone many changes in New State Mobile, giving it a new look of its own.

Aggressive players looking for great loot and initial drop clashes can drop directly here or glide until they reach the vicinity (if the plane path is far away). The Base contains Level 3 loot and covers a huge area, spawning multiple vehicles.

5) Lipovka

Lipovka is situated in the extreme eastern corner of the map. The new meta in New State Mobile often drags the first circle away from the eastern edge, resulting in fewer gamers parachuting themselves to the coastal city.

However, since the place contains great loot, it has emerged as a favorite drop location for many esports teams.

6) Severny

Most plane paths take a diagonal or horizontal route favoring the center of the Erangel 2051 map in New State Mobile. This is one of the main reasons aggressive players avoid dropping into the city of Severny, which is situated on the northern edge of the map.

However, rank pushers who glide or take vehicles to reach the city can easily gather a great amount of loot which will eventually help them later on in the match.

Apart from the aforementioned locations, several other vicinities like School and Gatka also contain great loot. These locations also attract many players, which will help obtain kills and increase the F/D ratio.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

