BGMI server status today (26 May): Are the game’s servers open today?

After a 10-month suspension under the Information Technology Act 2000 provisions, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is gearing up to make its much-anticipated return to the Indian gaming market. On 19 May 2023, Krafton announced the game's relaunch through a couple of social media posts on the title's official handles.

However, hours before the announcement, Krafton shocked the entire gaming community by shutting down BGMI's in-game servers, effectively obstructing players from logging into their favorite title.

At the time of writing this article on 26 May, there has been no change in the status of the in-game servers, which continue to remain offline. Furthermore, Krafton India is yet to announce the time of the servers coming online or an official unban date.

BGMI players are frustrated as in-game servers continue to remain offline

As mentioned earlier, the in-game servers remain offline even a week after Krafton's announcement posts. When gamers open the app, a message prompt pops up from the developers stating that they are working hard to provide a seamless gaming experience.

It reads:

"Hello BGMI Fan! BGMI servers will be unavailable for a while to come up with a better and bigger experience. While we are working to give you a seamless experience, your account will be safe, and your progress till now will be retained. We will keep you informed of further developments and the release date through our social media platforms."

If players try to close the pop-up, a secondary login error message appears, informing them that the servers are yet to be made available. The message also requests that they wait for further official updates.

The second message reads:

"Server is not online yet. Please check the official news for information regarding availability. Thank you for your understanding."

For those unaware, Battlegrounds Mobile India can now be installed from the Google Play Store. However, users who have downloaded the 2.1 version have also been facing the same problem.

Users are requested to follow Battlegrounds Mobile India's social media handles to learn about the servers being made online again.

Krafton releases a trailer video with BGMI legend Jonathan commenting on the game's unban

Last night, Krafton released a trailer video on the official social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India showcasing esports legend Jonathan Amaral. In the video, Jonathan stated how he waited for the game to make its comeback and mentioned that he is ecstatic now that the game is finally returning to the Indian market.

He also fondly recalled how BGMS became the first esports event to be broadcast on live television and how his team began their dominating run. With Jonathan excited about BGMI unban and the trailer launching officially, fans can finally hope for an end to their 10-month-long wait.

Poll : 0 votes