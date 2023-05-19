BGMI players face "Server is not online yet" as Krafton uploads posts on game's return

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has remained suspended in the Indian mobile gaming market for the last 10 months. However, the in-game servers were online, which prompted millions of gamers across the country to flock to the title on a daily basis.

To everyone's surprise, the game's servers were taken offline earlier today. Users who tried to log in to the game were faced with an error message that asked them to be on the lookout for official information.

The message read:

"Server is not online yet. Please check the official news for further information regarding availability. Thank you for your understanding."

Many were frustrated with Krafton taking the in-game servers down and expressed their disappointment on Twitter. While some appeared to be angry, a few feared that the game was permanently banned.

Meanwhile, Krafton grabbed the opportunity to hint at the game's return via a couple of posts on BGMI's official Instagram handle.

Krafton's recent Instagram posts restore hope in fans as BGMI set to make a thrilling comeback

A few minutes ago, Krafton India uploaded a post on their Instagram handle hinting at the title's return. This was the first post from their side in over 42 weeks.

Based on the post, the developers have urged the fans to turn on their notifications as they might arrive on digital storefronts (Google Play Store and Apple App Store) sometime soon. The post read:

"It's time to switch on notifications."

The post also showcased a poster getting peeled off and a Spetsnaz Helmet of a BGMI character peeping from behind.

Much to the excitement of fans across India, the company uploaded yet another post where they asked gamers to "Stay Tuned" regarding further announcements from the company's side.

This post, however, highlighted the words of Krafton India's CEO, Sean Hyunil Sohn, who thanked the Indian authorities for allowing the company to resume the services of Battlegrounds Mobile India. He mentioned that the app will be available for download shortly and that the company will try to ensure that all laws are abided by.

With fans excited more than ever, it remains to be seen when the popular Battle Royale finally gets relisted on virtual storefronts.

