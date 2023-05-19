BGMI official comeback in India: New Instagram post hints at game returning soon

The return of the banned Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) could potentially be in the cards. While it’s unclear if an unban is actually in place, the latest post on the game's official Instagram handle has created a buzz among players. Until now, the community has driven much of the speculations surrounding a potential comeback for the popular title.

The post from Krafton simply has an image with text that reads:

"It's time to switch on notifications."

BGMI was created for players in India after PUBG Mobile got banned in the country. However, the Indian client also met the same fate in 2022 due to orders from the government. It now appears that there might finally be some breakthrough in Krafton’s attempts to make the game available to players once again.

BGMI’s potential return could be massive for the Indian gaming community

Many BGMI players were heartbroken in 2022 when the Government of India announced a ban on the title. However, developer Krafton had always been optimistic about overturning the decision. Esports professionals associated with the game also shared the same sentiments.

It remains to be seen what the Instagram post actually means. Recent news of MeitY overturning the ban temporarily has been cited by fans, while new job postings by Krafton India have also surfaced online. The community has been quick to add up the rumors and how it could potentially hint towards their favorite game becoming available once more.

Moreover, BGMI’s servers were never officially closed down by the developers. The title just can’t be found on the Android and iOS virtual stores. Fans have still risked playing the game from external sites and progressing their in-game accounts.

If Battlegrounds Mobile India does get unbanned, it could have huge implications for the Indian gaming scene. The mobile title became a favorite for esports professionals and amateurs alike. The current ban has been a major issue for the growth of the game’s ecosystem. A potential unban will help the community’s cause and restore the title's past glory.

