Is BGMI getting unbanned? Exploring the possibility of MeitY bringing back the popular game for a limited period

According to the latest sources, the Indian regulatory body, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is working towards an order to temporarily lift the ban on BGMI in India. Over the last few years, BGMI had risen to be one of the most popular battle-royale titles in the Indian gaming scene. All the fun took an abrupt halt when the government last year on July, decided to ban the game from the Indian market.

This move left battle-royale lovers and the active BGMI community stranded in the country. It’s almost a year now, and it seems MeitY is finally working towards some sort of an unban, albeit for a limited time period, and with strict restrictions on hours.

Here’s what we know so far about MeitY’s order on BGMI

According to the reports, Krafton must comply with certain terms and changes ordered by the Indian government if they wish to roll out the battle-royale title in India once again. The government is expected to impose certain time limits and restrictions on one's playing hours. To summarize, a player cannot be engaged with the game 24/7.

Secondly, sources have confirmed that the government opposes the display of blood in the title. Krafton had proposed to change the color of the blood to blue or green. However, that won’t work anymore.

In response to an RTI application filled by an Indian gamer, MeitY reiterated the reasons for imposing the ban on BGMI to be a data breach and security issue pertaining to the app. The Ministry’s reports aligned with another that was released in August 2022, shedding further light on the matter.

The report indicated that the battle-royale title had been blocked because the app’s servers in India were reportedly found to be communicating with servers located in China.

Now, with MeitY’s ongoing order on the possible unban, it seems the government of India has many more issues with the battle-royale title. At present, the game is facing allegations pertaining to murder, violence, and addiction because of players’ fixation towards the game.

Therefore, it seems that the game's developers, Krafton, might have to comply with several other changes and rules before they get the green signal to roll out the game in India again.

For now, MeitY’s ongoing order must be considered speculation. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates on a possible BGMI unban.

