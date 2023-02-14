The 5 best battle royale games for Android in 2023

Battle Royale games have taken the gaming world by storm, and there's no shortage of options for Android users looking to jump into the fray. With hundreds of battle royale games available for download, it can be challenging to decide which ones are worth your time.

From established titles to up-and-coming contenders, here are the top five battle royale games you can play on your Android device.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views and choices

Call of Duty Mobile and 4 other heavy-duty battle royale games to jump right in, in 2023

1) PUBG Mobile

Developers: KRAFTON, PUBG Corporation

KRAFTON, PUBG Corporation Publisher: Tencent

Tencent Available on: iOS + Android

iOS + Android Genre: Shooter

One of the most well-known battle royale games, PUBG Mobile is a free-to-play game with various features. The game starts with 100 players parachuting onto a large island, with the objective of being the last one standing.

PUBG Mobile offers a wide range of weapons, vehicles, and customization options, making it a great choice for gamers who enjoy a variety of gameplay elements.

It is a tactical shooter as much as a battle royale title. Over the years, the developers have added new maps, game modes, weapons, skins, and more. So, there’s plenty in it for everyone to enjoy.

PUBG Mobile's graphics are impressive and optimized for mobile devices. The game is compatible with most Android phones, so you won't have to worry about whether your device can handle it. Furthermore, the game has an active community of players, so you'll always have someone to play with and team up with.

2) Fortnite

Developer: Epic Games, People Can Fly

Epic Games, People Can Fly Publisher: Epic Games, Warner Bros. Games

Epic Games, Warner Bros. Games Available on: Android, IOS, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and MacOS.

Android, IOS, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and MacOS. Genre: Shooter

Fortnite is another massively popular battle royale game that has taken the gaming world by storm. Although the Android version is still not available on the Google Play Store, it can be downloaded directly from the official website and the Epic Games App.

Fortnite offers a unique gameplay experience, unlike any other battle royale title, with its signature building mechanics, colorful esthetic, and cross-platform support. The game also has a rich character customization feature, which makes it stand apart.

Like PUBG, Fortnite starts with over 100 players jumping out of a flying bus onto an island, where they must scavenge for weapons, resources, and gear. The game's building mechanics add a new level of strategy, as players can construct forts and defenses to protect themselves from enemy fire.

3) Garena Free Fire

Developer: 111dot Studio

111dot Studio Publisher: Garena

Garena Available on: iOS + Android

iOS + Android Genre: Adventure, Shooter, Survivor

Garena Free Fire is a fast-paced battle royale game that has gained immense popularity in Southeast Asia and other regions. It features a smaller map than other similar games, but the matches are more action-packed, lasting just 10 minutes. This makes Garena Free Fire a great choice for gamers who are short on time.

The game starts with 50 players parachuting onto a small island, intending to be the last one standing. It offers a wide range of weapons and gear, including vehicles, which players can use to traverse the map quickly. The graphics are impressive, and the controls are easy to learn, making it a great choice for novice gamers.

4) Call of Duty Mobile

Developer: Tencent

Tencent Publisher: Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Available on: iOS + Android

iOS + Android Genre: Shooter

Call of Duty: Mobile is the mobile version of the iconic first-person shooter franchise, and it features a dedicated battle royale mode. The game offers a wide range of weapons, gadgets, and scorestreaks, making it a great choice for fans of battle royale games.

The graphics of Call of Duty: Mobile are top-notch, and the game is optimized for mobile devices. The game also features a wide range of modes, including classic Call of Duty modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination.

5) Knives Out

Developer: NetEase

NetEase Publisher: NetEase

NetEase Available on: iOS + Android

iOS + Android Genre: Shooter, Survival

Knives Out, developed by NetEase, is a team-based battle royale game that offers a thrilling experience to players. The game focuses on teamwork, where players combat hundreds of other players on the battlefield. Knives Out is currently in Season 18, and players can enjoy various deals and rewards by progressing through the tiers.

In addition to the Battle Royale mode, the game also offers a casual mode where players can participate in various activities, such as sniping challenges or intense 50v50 action gameplay. Overall, Knives Out is a great game for players who enjoy team-based battle royale games and want to experience various gameplay modes.

There are plenty of great battle royale games to choose from on Android, and these five titles represent the cream of the crop. Whether you're a fan of PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, or something completely different, there's never been a better time like this before to dive into the battle royale genre on an Android device.

