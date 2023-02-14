GodLike signs Criminal to its PUBG New State roster 

Former Skylightz player Criminal has found his new home at GodLike for PUBG New State competitions. Over the last few months, several Indian firms have started scouting for the best talents to build strong competitive squads.

To unveil its latest athlete, the organization posted on its social media pages:

"Criminal has joined the Godlike Esports New State mobile roster, bringing his criminal skills to the game Get ready for some fire action."

Prior to this move, Criminal enjoyed a productive stint at Skylightz. GodLike Esports also achieved some good results in a short period of time as it arrived on the New State competitive scene in December and earned multiple podium finishes. With this latest addition, the squad will become even more formidable.

GodLike Esports PUBG New State roster

GodLike Esports' current lineup includes:

Reflexer Rajor Jaat Craveey BalluOp Criminal

Criminal previously played for a few underdog teams and became an important cog for each side. He was part of VICIOUS4 when the squad conquered the Villager Esports-organized Winter Masters 2022, held in April. While his contribution to the team was remarkable, his teammate Sypher bagged the title of Most Valuable Player.

He also competed for Skylightz in the Upthrust-hosted New State Challengers Showdown 1.0, but the squad had a miserable outing and finished 13th.

Skylightz Gaming officially included him on its dedicated PUBG New State roster in November 2022. The squad participated in the Esports Open and the Snapdragon Invitational and finished ninth and thirteenth, respectively. The lineup clinched its first victory in Nostra Gaming Week, where he made remarkable contributions.

GodLike's spectacular run so far in PUBG New State

The roster displayed astonishing skills against several veteran BGMI athletes. Although the team was close to winning the trophy in the Pro Series, it fell short by a small margin and finished second. Meanwhile, Reflexer was declared the top performer.

The brigade once again showed its strength in PUBG New State Survivors Throne Season 3 and earned second position. The team's remarkable prowess was appreciated by notable big influences, including Scout, Mortal, and more.

GodLike Esports will now look to deliver great results in its upcoming tournaments. The six-man roster is brimming with talent and will vie for all accolades.

