Team XO crowned champion of PUBG New State Pro Series India

Team XO emerged as the undisputed champion of the PUBG New State Pro Series, the title's first major tournament in India. The squad, which featured experienced BGMI players Fierce, Punk, Sarang, and Pukar, showcased mesmerizing performances in the two-day Grand Finale and scored 96 points in 12 matches. They took home the winning prize pool of INR 21 lakhs.

GodLike secured the second spot in PUBG New State Pro Series (image via Nodwin Gaming)

GodLike Esports fell short by only three points and earned the runners-up spot after displaying great exploits in the Finale. The team received INR 15 lakhs in prize money, while their star athlete, Reflexxer, was awarded the MVP title and took home INR 3.20 lakh.

Reckoning finished third, receiving INR 12 lakhs. Team S8UL came in eighth place with 68 points and 49 eliminations, while Team XSpark struggled to finish 16th with only 32 points.

Day 2 match-wise overview of PUBG New State Pro Series Grand Finale

Overall standings of PUBG New State Grand Finale (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Match 7 - Erangel

Raiden's stunning performance led Wanted Gaming to a fantastic 13-kill victory in the first match of Day 2. With 23 points, the team found some success after wobbling in their first six matches. Big Brother, Chemin, and Reckoning collected 11, 10, and eight points, respectively.

Match 8 - Troi

Team NexGen clinched their second encounter with seven eliminations. Team Tamilas and Reckoning also displayed emphatic performances, scoring 14 and 12 points, respectively. Team XO failed again, getting only four points in the first two matches of the day.

Match 9 - Erangel

GodLike made a brilliant comeback after two poor games and earned their first Chicken Dinner with 13 frags. Team S8UL and Team Tamilas also had good outings, plundering 11 and nine points, respectively, as Team XO's failure contributed in the third game as well.

Reflexxer won the MVP award in PUBG New State Finale (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Match 10 - Troi

Reckoning Esports again set up an outstanding performance to claim a nine-kill Chicken Dinner. Team Tamilas continued their consistent showing and gained 10 points. Team XO found momentum, picking up eight eliminations but failing to earn any placement points.

Match 11 - Erangel

Wanted Gaming came up with another magnificent outcome and took an 11-kill Chicken Dinner. Big Brother and Hyderabad Hydras accumulated 11 and 10 points, while Team XO earned seven points. GodLike Esports had a disappointing run, as they collected only one point.

Match 12 - Troi

GodLike emerged victorious in the last game of the PUBG New State Pro Series and rose to second place in the overall standings. Reckoning Esports also had a good game.

