GodLike Esports announces PUBG New State Mobile roster 

GodLike Esports, one of the most successful and popular Indian organizations, has announced their roster for Krafton's Battle Royale title PUBG New State Mobile. This is the fourth mobile game the organization has a squad for after Free Fire, BGMI, and COD Mobile. Apart from this, earlier in August 2022, they partnered with Stalwart Esports to come up with a team for PUBG Mobile esports.

GodLike Esports revealed the five-man squad for New State on their social media pages. More details on their roster can be found below.

We are proud to announce that we're stepping into the realm of PUBG NEW STATE MOBILE!

Presenting our roster.
Razor
Craveey
BalluOP
Sahil Jaat
Reflexer

#DilSeGodLike

GodLike Esports PUBG New State Roster

These are the players GodLike Esports have recruited:

1) Rajor

2) Craveey

3) BalluOP

4) Sahil Jaat

5) Reflexer

Three out of these five gamers — Reflexer, BalluOP, and Sahi — recently played for S8UL Esports in the PUBG New State Open, a 10-lakh-INR tournament hosted by The Esports Club. The team was crowned champions in the event and rose to prominence after displaying some mesmerizing skills.

However, Sypher, who was part of that squad and also the MVP of the tournament, is not a member of the GodLike roster for PUBG New State. He recently joined Gods Reign Esports.

Reflexer, BalluOP, and Sahil also displayed impressive gameplay in the contest, whose Grand Finals was held in a LAN event in Bangalore. These players have gained some experience by competing in a few third-party tournaments as well.

The new roster will aim to achieve major success in upcoming events. That said, GodLike Esports already has a lot of accomplishments to their name. Moreover, their COD Mobile team has qualified for the World Championship 2022, which starts on December 15. Their BGMI squad features some of the most famous athletes in the country.

ESl India announced a PUBG New State tournament called New State Pro Series earlier this month. It will have a massive prize pool of $123K (around 1 crore INR). Registration for the competition has already started, and the organizer will directly invite 16 popular teams to it at a later stage.

Squad up! A new ERA is here! Registrations are open for SPS NEWSTATE MOBILE Open

A MASSIVE INR 1 Crore Prizepool & an Epic LAN FINALE

Register Now - india.snapdragonproseries.com

#SPSIndia #NEWSTATEMOBILE #Tournament

Apart from this, there are many other smaller tournaments related to the title brought about by third-party organizers, which help squads create a competitive atmosphere around themselves.

Krafton has not hosted any official esports tournament for PUBG New State in India to date. The ban on BGMI and Free Fire in the country has negatively impacted the Indian gaming ecosystem. However, the rise of New State will surely help the community get back on track; a few organizations other than GodLike have also presented their rosters for the title. Overall, the future of the title's competitive scene seems bright.

