COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 5: Prize pool distribution, schedule, and venue revealed

The final stage of the 2022 COD Mobile World Championship is set to be held from December 15 to 18 in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. The top 16 teams from various regional events will be present in this prestigious competition, where they will battle it out for the World Championship trophy and a whopping $1.7 million in prize money.

Earlier today, COD Mobile revealed the prize pool distribution and schedule for the upcoming mega event, which will be conducted alongside two other tournaments, the COD League Major 1 and the COD Endowment Bowl III.

COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5 schedule

The schedule for the highly anticipated COD Mobile World Champion Stage 5 tournament is as follows:

December 15

9:00 am - 3:30 pm ET - Group Stage

3:30 pm - 4:30 pm ET - Champs Bracket Quarterfinals

December 16

12:00 pm - 4:00 pm ET - C.O.D.E. Bowl III

December 17

9:00 am - 10:15 am ET - Elimination Bracket R1

10:15 am - 11:30 am ET - Champs Bracket Semifinals

11:30 am - 12:45 pm ET - Elimination Bracket R2

12:45 pm - 2:00 pm ET - Elimination Bracket Semifinals

December 18

9:00 am - 10:15 am ET - Champs Bracket Finals

10:15 am - 11:30 am ET - Elimination Bracket Finals

11:30 am - 1:30 pm ET - Grand Finals

COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5 Schedule (Image via Activation)

Prize pool distribution of COD Mobile World Championships 2022: Stage 5

This year, Activision has allocated a prize pool of over $2 million for the Championship, of which approximately $350K is distributed in Phase 4 across five regions.

The champion crowned at the end of this event will take home a cash prize of $700K, while the first and second runner-ups will be awarded $280K and $150K, respectively.

1st Place - $700K

2nd Place - $280K

3rd Place - $150K

4th Place - $110K

5th Place - $80K

6th Place - $80K

7th Place - $60K

8th Place - $60K

9th Place - $30K

10th Place - $30K

11th Place - $30K

12th Place - $30K

13th Place - $15K

14th Place - $15K

15th Place - $15K

16th Place - $15K

Stage 5 participants

Listed below are the names of all 16 teams that will compete in the upcoming COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5:

GodLike Esports (India) Team Vitality (India) Inco Gaming (Brazil) Skade (Brazil) Influence Chemin (Brazil) Scarz (Japan) Nova Esports (Europe) STMN Esports (Formerly Animus) (Europe) STRUT Esports (Formerly Limitless Esports) (Europe) Tribe Gaming (North America) Luminosity (formerly UN Dream) (North America) NYSL Mayhem (North America) ALMGHTY (Garena Finals) Omega Esports (Garena Finals) Wolves (China) Quig Jiu Club (China)

For the first time in the COD Mobile esports scene, Activision will be hosting a major LAN event as the Stage 5 COD Mobile World Championship in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the 2021 edition was conducted online.

Several seasoned teams have qualified for the four-day mega competition. Currently, the top teams from both China and the Garena regions are competing in the COD Mobile Fall Invitational, a $66K event organized by Tencent and Garena. ALMGHTY, Omega Esports, Wolves, and Quig Jiu Club are also participating in this Invitational event.

