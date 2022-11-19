COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 5: Prize pool distribution, schedule, and venue revealed

The final stage of the 2022 COD Mobile World Championship is set to be held from December 15 to 18 in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. The top 16 teams from various regional events will be present in this prestigious competition, where they will battle it out for the World Championship trophy and a whopping $1.7 million in prize money.
Earlier today, COD Mobile revealed the prize pool distribution and schedule for the upcoming mega event, which will be conducted alongside two other tournaments, the COD League Major 1 and the COD Endowment Bowl III.
COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5 schedule
The schedule for the highly anticipated COD Mobile World Champion Stage 5 tournament is as follows:
December 15
- 9:00 am - 3:30 pm ET - Group Stage
- 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm ET - Champs Bracket Quarterfinals
December 16
- 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm ET - C.O.D.E. Bowl III
December 17
- 9:00 am - 10:15 am ET - Elimination Bracket R1
- 10:15 am - 11:30 am ET - Champs Bracket Semifinals
- 11:30 am - 12:45 pm ET - Elimination Bracket R2
- 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm ET - Elimination Bracket Semifinals
December 18
- 9:00 am - 10:15 am ET - Champs Bracket Finals
- 10:15 am - 11:30 am ET - Elimination Bracket Finals
- 11:30 am - 1:30 pm ET - Grand Finals
Prize pool distribution of COD Mobile World Championships 2022: Stage 5
This year, Activision has allocated a prize pool of over $2 million for the Championship, of which approximately $350K is distributed in Phase 4 across five regions.
The champion crowned at the end of this event will take home a cash prize of $700K, while the first and second runner-ups will be awarded $280K and $150K, respectively.
- 1st Place - $700K
- 2nd Place - $280K
- 3rd Place - $150K
- 4th Place - $110K
- 5th Place - $80K
- 6th Place - $80K
- 7th Place - $60K
- 8th Place - $60K
- 9th Place - $30K
- 10th Place - $30K
- 11th Place - $30K
- 12th Place - $30K
- 13th Place - $15K
- 14th Place - $15K
- 15th Place - $15K
- 16th Place - $15K
Stage 5 participants
Listed below are the names of all 16 teams that will compete in the upcoming COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5:
- GodLike Esports (India)
- Team Vitality (India)
- Inco Gaming (Brazil)
- Skade (Brazil)
- Influence Chemin (Brazil)
- Scarz (Japan)
- Nova Esports (Europe)
- STMN Esports (Formerly Animus) (Europe)
- STRUT Esports (Formerly Limitless Esports) (Europe)
- Tribe Gaming (North America)
- Luminosity (formerly UN Dream) (North America)
- NYSL Mayhem (North America)
- ALMGHTY (Garena Finals)
- Omega Esports (Garena Finals)
- Wolves (China)
- Quig Jiu Club (China)
For the first time in the COD Mobile esports scene, Activision will be hosting a major LAN event as the Stage 5 COD Mobile World Championship in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the 2021 edition was conducted online.
Several seasoned teams have qualified for the four-day mega competition. Currently, the top teams from both China and the Garena regions are competing in the COD Mobile Fall Invitational, a $66K event organized by Tencent and Garena. ALMGHTY, Omega Esports, Wolves, and Quig Jiu Club are also participating in this Invitational event.