COD Mobile Fall Invitational 2022: Teams, format, schedule, and more

The COD Mobile Fall Invitational 2022 starts today, consisting of 16 teams from China and South East Asia and featuring a total prize pool of $65K. The contest is organized by Tencent and Garena and will run for 15 days until November 20.

Eight teams each from China and SEA, have been invited to the competition just before the 2022 COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5, which will start on December 15. This will help teams that have qualified from both regions for Stage 5 and will also act as a practice event for them.

Call of Duty Mobile Fall Invitational 2022 Teams (image via Garena)

COD Mobile Fall Invitational 2022 format and teams

The first two days (November 5 and 6) of the tournament will be the Sniper Challenge contest, which will be played by 16 teams, with two players each. All matches will be live-streamed on Call of Duty Garena's YouTube channel.

Group Stage:

The 16 teams are divided into four groups of four teams each. Each group has two Chinese and two South Asian teams. The stage will continue for four days from November 10 to 13, with eight teams moving to the Playoffs.

Group A

Qing Jiu Club (China) Blacklist Ultimate (Philippines) King Zone (China) Huntsmen (Malaysia)

Group B

Douyu Gaming (China) Omega Esports (Philippines) FunPlus Phoenix (China) WDC.Freeslot (Thailand)

Group C

All Gamers (China) ABC Esport (Indonesia) Tales of Eastern (China) ChangeWorld (Taiwan)

Group D

Wolves (China) DG Esports (Indonesia) Team Weibo (China) ALMGHTY (Indonesia)

Playoffs

This stage will have eight teams from the Group Stage and will be hosted from November 17 to 20. All matches will be played in a Best of seven (BO7) and will follow a Single Elimination Bracket format.

The event will also boost confidence among players ahead of the World Championship. Wolves and ALMGHTY recently won the CDM Major Season 4 and the Garena Finals respectively.

Wolves and Qing Jiu Club from China have qualified for the COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5, which is scheduled to take place from December 15 to 18 in Raleigh, U.S.A. They would hope to perform well to gain rhythm ahead of the mega LAN tournament.

Omega Esports from the Philippines and ALMGHTY from Indonesia have earned their seats in Stage 5 (also called World Finals). The 2021 COD Mobile WC East champion Blacklist Ultimate did not qualify for the prestigious competition this year. However, the team can delight its fans by winning the Fall Invitational title.

