COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 5: Qualified teams so far and format revealed 

The COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Finals (stage 5) is only 100 days away. The global event, featuring a two million USD prize pool, will be conducted in offline mode from December 9-11.

The tournament will feature a total of 16 teams from seven different regions around the world. The sides coming into the finals progressed through regional qualifiers.

Up to this point, Activision has completed all five regional qualifiers. However, the Garena-controlled SEA and the Chinese region have not yet finished the process.

The top two sides from India, along with three each from LATAM, Europe, and North America have qualified for Stage 5. Scarz, winners of the Japanese qualifiers, have advanced to the event. Meanwhile, two teams each from China and SEA will also qualify for the tournament.

Qualified teams for COD Mobile Championship 2022 Stage 5

The following teams have qualified for Stage 5:

GodLike (India)

Team Vitality (India)

Inko Gaming (Brazil)

Skade (Brazil)

Influence Chemin (Brazil)

Scarz (Japan)

Nova Esports (Europe)

Animus (Europe)

Limitless Esports (Europe)

Tribe Gaming ( North America)

UN Dream (North America)

NYSL Mayhem (North America)

Format of COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5

The first stage of the finals will be played in a Swiss format, where all qualified teams will compete for the eight playoff slots.

Each side will play until they either win or lose three matches. Teams who have won three will move to the second stage while the remaining ones will be eliminated from the event.

COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5 details (Image via Activision)

The second stage of the World Championship Finals will consist of the top eight teams playing in the double-elimination bracket. Those who win their first match will advance to the next round of the winner’s bracket while losers will be sent to the Elimination Bracket.

Sides that lose two matches will be eliminated from the tournament. The two remaining teams will compete in the World Championship Grand Finals to take home the trophy.

Godlike, who won the regional playoffs in India, will be the center of attention this time. The team has clinched all three of their regional playoffs from 2019 to 2022.

The winner of last year's World Championship West, Tribe Gaming, once again qualified for the event. Meanwhile, Nova Esports, a well-known organization in mobile esports, has earned its seat and will hope to clinch success.

