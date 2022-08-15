GodLike Esports wins COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 4 India, top 2 teams qualify for Grand Finals

Stage 4 India of the COD Mobile World Championship 2022 has concluded with GodLike Esports being crowned the champions. The stakes were, and Team Vitality took a 3-1 lead in the Grand Finals, but GodLike came back strong, winning the next three matches and claiming the title.

Team Vitality @TeamVitality We are going to the Call of Duty Mobile World Championship We are going to the Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 🏆🐝 https://t.co/KWOOOW0osz

Both teams have also qualified for the fifth stage of the World Championship 2022 Finals. It will be held from December 9 to December 11, in which the top 16 teams from around the world will participate for a huge prize pool.

COD Mobile World Championship Stage 4 India overview

Stage 4 India Bracket and results (Image via COD Mobile Esports)

On August 13, eight qualified teams played through the Swiss Stage until they either won two matches or lost two matches. A team that wins two matches advances to the second round of the Playoffs, while a side that loses two matches is eliminated from the tournament. The top four finalists advanced to the Playoffs, while the bottom four finalists were eliminated from the competition.

In today's playoffs, the top four qualified teams fought in a double-elimination format. During the first Semi-Finals, GodLike Esports defeated Revenant Esports with a 3-0 scoreline, and Team Vitality defeated Enigma Gaming 3-2.

A good performance from Team Vitality helped them defeat GodLike 3-1 and advance to the Finals; Enigma Gaming defeated Revenant Esports in the Lower Bracket Round 1. GodLike showed their experience and beat Enigma Gaming with a 3-0 scoreline in the Lower Bracket Final.

Stage 4 India Grand Finals (Image via COD Mobile Esports)

Team Vitality won the first round of the Standoff with a 250-219 scoreline. GodLike made a comeback in the second match on Raid with a 7-1 scoreline. The third match was played on Hacienda, and Vitality won. It was a close one.

GodLike claimed the next two matches, taking the overall score to 3-3. The final and decisive match played on Slums was won by GodLike with a 3-1 scoreline.

Distribution of the prize pool

The Playoffs stage had a massive prize pool of US$75,000, with the winner GodLike receiving US$30,000 and the runners-up, Team Vitality, taking home US$15,000.

Aside from the prize money, both teams have secured their spots in the COD Mobile World Championship Finals, which will be held later this year. The third and fourth teams, Enigma Gaming and Revenant Esports, received $12,500 and $10,000, respectively.

