Tribe Gaming, Un Dream, NYSL Mayhem qualify for COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 5

The North America Regional Finals of the COD Mobile World Championship 2022 ended today, with Tribe Gaming occupying pole position. The team set up stellar performances across the two-day event, winning all their matches. The team was awarded $30K in prize money.

Un Dream lost to Tribe Gaming in the Grand Finals by a 2-4 scoreline and took home the runner-up prize money of $15K. NYSL Mayhem secured third place after losing against Un Dream in the Lower Bracket finals.

The top three teams from the event earned their tickets for the COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Finals, starting from December 9.

COD Mobile World Championship Stage 4 North America overview

The first day saw the top eight teams from Stage 3 battling in a Swiss Style format for the playoffs (Day 2).

Tribe, NYSL, Un Dream, and Mobility GG were the four teams that made it to the second day, while the other four were knocked out of the event.

COD Mobile World Championship Stage 4 NA Playoffs bracket and results (Image via COD Mobile)

The first match of Day 2 was a battle between Tribe Gaming and Mobility, in which the former came out the winner with a 3-0 scoreline.

Un Dream, on the other hand, defeated NYSL to secure a place against Tribe Gaming in the Upper Bracket finals. The remaining two teams dropped to the Lower Bracket.

Tribe Gaming continued their excellent job and defeated Un Dream to reach the Grand Finals with a bonus point advantage. However, Un Dream beat NYSL in the Lower Bracket finals to face off against Tribe once again in the Grand Finals.

Un Dream started well in the finals, claiming the first round with a 250-149 score in Hacienda. But they lost their momentum in the next two rounds, which was the turning point of the finals. They won the fourth round, but Tribe Gaming clinched the fifth round and emerged victorious with a 4-2 scoreline.

Prize pool distribution for COD Mobile WC Stage 4 North America

1) Tribe Gaming - $30K

2) Un Dream - $15K

3) NYSL Mayhem - $12.5K

4) Mobility GG - $10K

5) STMN Esports - $2.5K

6) Cold Shower - $2.5K

7) LATIN Souls - $1250

8) Mezexis Esports - $1250

From December 9 to 11, the Grand Finals of the World Championship will be played between the top 16 teams from around the world. So far, 12 teams have booked their slots for the event, while the four remaining teams will qualify from the China and SEA regions. GodLike and Vitality from India have grabbed their seats in the event as well.

Edited by R. Elahi