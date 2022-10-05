COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Finals: All qualified teams, dates, and more

The qualification process for the COD Mobile World Championship Finals (Stage 5) has finally come to an end in all regions, with a total of 16 teams moving on to the mega event that will take place in December this year. Held in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, the upcoming tournament will be Call of Duty Mobile's first major LAN event.

The $1.7 million tournament is scheduled to run from December 15 to 18, consisting of two phases, the Group Stage and the Playoffs. Teams from seven regions have qualified after performing spectacularly in their regional tournaments. The upcoming event will likely be a nail-biting competition between the 16 best squads from around the world.

Alongside the tournament, there will also be two Call of Duty events: CDL and the 2022 C.O.D.E. Bowl champion.

16 qualified teams for COD Mobile Championship 2022 Stage 5

Listed below are the 16 qualified teams competing in the upcoming international event:

GodLike Esports (India) Team Vitality (India) Inko Gaming (Brazil) Skade (Brazil) Influence Chemin (Brazil) Scarz (Japan) Nova Esports (Europe) Animus (Europe) Limitless Esports (Europe) Tribe Gaming ( North America) UN Dream (North America) NYSL Mayhem (North America) ALMGHTY (Garena Finals) Omega Esports (Garena Finals) Wolves ( China ) Quig Jiu Club (China)

The World Finals format will be the same as the Regional Stage 4, where the teams will initially battle it out amongst each other in a Swiss-style format for the double elimination playoffs spots.

With the exception of the participants from the China and Garena regions, the remaining 12 teams came through the COD Mobile World Championship Stage 4. GodLike, Inko, Animus, Tribe, and Scarz are some of the winners of their respective Regional Stage 4 events. This year, Activision has allocated three slots each for Brazil, Europe, and North America. Japan received a single slot, while India, China, and Garena grabbed two slots each.

Quing Jiu Club qualified from the region of China, while Team Wolves reached the tournament through the CDM Major Season 4 event. ALMGHTY and Omega from the SEA region entered the tournament from the Garena Finals.

The very first World Championship Finals (in 2020) was canceled by Activision due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a total prize pool of $750K distributed amongst the finalists.

With the pandemic continuing in 2021, the second edition was not held as a LAN event, but was instead conducted separately with eastern and western teams. Tribe Gaming from North America was the champion of the COD Mobile World Finals: West, while Blacklist from the Philippines emerged victorious in the Eastern finals.

