S8ul Esports crowned champion of PUBG New State Mobile Open 2022

S8ul Esports emerged victorious in the PUBG New State Mobile Open, which was organized by The Esports Club and featured a total prize pool of ₹10 lakhs. After eight nail-biting matches in the Grand Finals, the team scored 116 points and 51 finishes. They claimed two chicken dinners in the eight matches and played consistently during the LAN finals.

Sypher from S8ul Esports, who grabbed 19 finishes, has been named the MVP of the event. He showcased outstanding gameplay and led his squad to victory. The team took home a cash prize of ₹5 lakhs, while the MVP Sypher was awarded ₹1 lakh.

Overall standings

Enigma Gaming also had a great showing, ending up in second place with 98 points. The side put up sparkling performances in the last few matches and ended their campaign with two Chicken Dinners.

PUBG New State Mobile Open Finals overall standings and prize pool distribution

S8ul Esports - 116 points - ₹5 lakhs Enigma Gaming - 98 points - ₹3 lakhs Gods Reign - 96 points - ₹2 lakhs Big Brother - 88 points The Unstoppables - 78 points Team IND - 70 points Team XO - 69 points Revenant - 63 points Skylightz Gaming - 62 points Chemin Esports - 40 points Team Killing Sprees - 36 points Aslaa - 34 points Esportswala - 31 points Orangutan - 23 points TSM - 21 points Team Xspark - 14 points

Gods Reign had some great performances during the Grand Finals and occupied the third spot in the contest, followed by Big Brother Esports. Team IND managed to earn two Chicken Dinners and finished sixth in the overall leaderboard. Team XO, a popular Indian organization, accumulated 69 points and secured the seventh spot.

Skylightz Gaming, who recently announced their PUBG New State roster ahead of the event, came in ninth place with 62 points.

Organtun Gaming played poorly and garnered only 23 points in eight matches. TSM played with their BGMI roster but didn't do particularly well, collecting only 21 points. Team Xspark also had a poor run and finished at 16th place with 14 points.

MVP rankings

MVP standings of PUBG New State Open (Image via The Esports Club)

Sypher from S8ul Esports claimed the first spot with 19 kills, while Shikari from Gods Reign was in second place with 18 eliminations. Reflexer and Dot acquired third and fourth positions with 17 and 16 frags, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes