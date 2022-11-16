PUBG New State Open Grand Finals: Teams, prize pool, schedule, when and where to watch

The PUBG New State Open, a 10 lakh INR event organized by The Esports Club, has reached its last stage, the Grand Finals, which is scheduled for November 19 and 20. The Online Qualifier of the contest was played across four days, with the top 8 teams moving to the Grand Finals.

A total of 24 teams participated in the online qualifiers with six matches each day. Eight teams have been directly invited to the Grand Finals, which will be held at KTPO Whitefield in Bengaluru.

Most of the participants are well-known names in the Indian gaming community as they have previously participated in several BGMI tournaments before the game was banned in the country.

PUBG New State Open Grand Finals Participants

Qualified Teams

Gods Reign Team IND Big Brother Esports Enigma Gaming Revenant Esports The Unstoppable Esportswala TKS Official

Invited Teams

Team XO Team Xspark Orangutan Skylightz Gaming Team Soul TSM Chemin Esports Aslaaa Esports

50% of the total prize pool, i.e., 5 Lakh will go to the winner of the event, while the second and third ranked teams will receive 3 and 2 Lakhs, respectively. Apart from this, the MVP will also be awarded 50K INR in prize money.

Fans can also watch the two-day competition on The Esports Club's YouTube channel.

Popular BGMI players will participate in the event, which makes it more interesting for the fans as they have not competed in any tournaments since BGMI's ban on July 28.

Scout from Team Xspark, Ninja from TSM, Punkk from Team XO are some of them who have a large fan base in mobile gaming. The tournament will be played in a LAN event which will create more excitement among the fans as well as the participants.

Team Soul, which has a huge fan following, has also been invited to the PUBG New State Open Grand Finals. Their BGMI squad was the crown champion of the 2 crore INR Pro Series, which was held in May 2022.

In the Online Qualifier, each team played a total of 16 matches, in which Gods Reign emerged as table toppers, winning five Chicken Dinners. Team IND and Big Brother Esports were in second and third, while Enigma Gaming grabbed the fourth spot.

The PUBG New State Open event will help the Indian mobile gaming community grow as BGMI's ban has seen a major decline in just four months.

