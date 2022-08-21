BGMI star Scout wins Fan Favorite Player award in PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown 

Scout from 7SEA Esports was awarded the Fan Favorite Player for PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown, taking home a cash prize of $10,000. The BGMI star won the award by a huge margin as well.

Earlier, all the professional players in the tournament were required to comment on an Instagram post by PUBG Mobile Esports, with the comment with the most number of likes being chosen as the winner. Scout secured the victory with a total of 1,76,591 likes.

Scout emerges as Fan Favorite Player in PMWI Afterparty Showdown

Scout was added to the 7SEA roster for the PMWI Afterparty Showdown given his experience in international tournaments. His first highlight came in the very first showmatch of the event itself, where he took an extraordinary clutch against Stalwart Esports to lead his team to victory.

He was the only member who was alive in the final zone. He waited for the perfect time to attack on Stalwart Esports and won the first showmatch.

Scout has a huge fan base in the PUBG Mobile community as he has been competing since 2018 and has played several international events. He has played a major role in building PUBG Mobile's and then the BGMI community in India.

PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown's final standings

Vampire Esports, who was the champion of the PMWI: Main Event, claimed the Afterparty Showdown crown as well. It was the first PUBG Mobile global event of 2022, and it featured several individual awards, including the Fan Favorite Player.

7SEA Esports collected 79 points and one chicken dinner in their 18 matches. They put up impressive performances in the last two matches, in which the squad grabbed 33 points.

They performed poorly in the first two days but somewhat redeemed themselves on the final day, jumping from the 12th spot to the ninth spot in the overall points table. Overall, the squad was able to bag a total of $71,000 from the tournament.

Among other teams, A7 Esports from Brazil finished as the runners-up in the competition, while Team Falcons from Saudi Arabia finished third spot. Turkish squad S2G Esports secured the fourth place in the tournament, while Mongolian squad Stalwart Esports finished in the fifth spot.

Veteran Indonesian giants Bigetron RA finished in sixth place and were able to bag a total of $82,000. The Korean squad Damwon Gaming, who made a good start, faltered towards the end, culminating in their journey at the seventh spot.

R8 Esports, Deadeyes Guys, and Team RA'AD finished in 10th, 11th, and 12th positions respectively to cap off the PMWI 2022 tournament.

