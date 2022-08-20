PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown: Winning team, prize pool distribution, special award winners, MVP, and fan-favorite player

The PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown wrapped up today, August 20, with Thai team Vampire Esports being crowned the champions. The three-day-long event featured a total of 12 teams from all around the globe that competed for a US$1 million prize pool.

Vampire Esports was seventh at the end of Day 1 but made a huge comeback by claiming six chicken dinners in the next two days to take the title home. Alpha7 and Falcons came second and third, respectively, followed by S2G. 7SEA Esports acquired the ninth spot in the event, and Indian Superstar Scout was declared the fan-favorite player.

PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown prize pool distribution, individual awards, and more

The total prize pool on offer was US$1 million, out of which Vampire Esports walked away with around US$167K, while the runners-up, Alpha7 Esports and Team Falcons, took home $144K and $108K.

Alpha 7 Revo77K was named MVP of the event for his 34 eliminations and around 6900HP damage.

Prize pool distribution in American dollars based on rankings

1st place: $60K - Vampire Esports

2nd place: $55K - Alpha7 Esports

3rd place: $50K - Team Falcons

4th place: $45K - S2G Esports

5th place: $40K - Stalwart Esports

6th place: $35K - Bigetron RA

7th place: $30K - Damwon Gaming

8th place: $25K - Nigma Galaxy

9th place: $20K - 7 Sea Esports

10th place: $18K - R8 Esports

11th place: $15K - Deadeyes Guys

12th place: $13K - RA'AD

Prize pool distribution in American dollars based on match rewards

Vampire Esports grabbed US$107K in match rewards (Image via sportskeeda)

1st place: $107K - Vampire Esports

2nd place: $89K - Alpha7 Esports

3rd place: $71K - S2G Esports

4th place: $59K - Team Falcons

5th place: $51K - 7 Sea Esports

6th place: $47K - Bigetron RA

7th place: $46K - Nigma Galaxy

8th place: $43K - Stalwart Esports

9th place: $42K - Damwon Gaming

10th place: $14K - Deadeyes Guys

11th place: $7K - RA'AD

12th place: $6K - R8 Esports

Individual players awards

Individual award winners of PMWI Afterparty Showdown (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Fan-favorite Player: US$10K - 7Sea Esports Scout

The player with the longest distance elimination will get the Eagle Eye award: US$5K- Vampire Stoned (397 Meter)

The player with the most headshots wins this award: US$5K - Alpha7 Mythic (7 headshots)

The player with the highest number of eliminations in 60 seconds wins this award: US$5K - S2G Rayz (4 eliminations)

The player with the most special eliminations (kill by vehicle or grenade and no Molotov): US$5K - Alpha 7 Esports Revo77K (12 eliminations)

Best Team Presentation - US$20K

1st place: $10K - Stalwart Esports

2nd place: $6K - Damwon Gaming

3rd place: $4K - Alpha7 Esports

The 2022 PMWI was conducted in two phases: the Main Event and the Afteparty. Both phases were claimed by Vampire Esports in dominant fashion. Falcons Esports finished second in the Main Event, while they secured the third spot in the Afterparty. A total of US$3 million in the prize pool has been distributed in the 2022 PMWI.

