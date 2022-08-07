BGMI star Scout to play for 7Sea in PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022

The 2022 PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) starts on August 11, consisting of the best teams from all regions. Unlike the previous edition, the event will be hosted in two different phases. This year, all teams from the east and west regions will play in the same lobby.

Two Indian teams, Team Soul and 7Sea Esports, will participate in the event. After BGMI's takedown in India, it was unclear about their participation in the PMWI, but today, Tencent confirmed it through its social media.

7Sea Esports includes Scout in its roster for PMWI 2022

7Sea squad for World Invitational 2022 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

7Sea Esports emerged victorious in the BGMI Showdown hosted by Krafton from July 21 to 24 in Delhi. With the win, the team acquired a slot in the Afterparty Showdown, scheduled for August 18 to 20.

Popular BGMI star Scout will be a part of the 7Sea Esports' squad in the contest. He has a large fan base in the gaming community as he has been competing in esports since 2018.

He has also played several international tournaments in PUBG Mobile Esports, including the PEC and the PMPL World League. Scout's inclusion will be extremely beneficial to the team.

He was a part of OR Esports in the 2020 PMPL World League East, where the team earned second spot. This was by far the best performance by any Indian PUBG Mobile team in the global event.

7Sea roster for PMWI: Afterparty Showdown

Aladin Sarang Scout Madman SprayGod

The side loaned Madman from 8Bit to their roster in the BGMI Showdown, which turned out to be beneficial as the team won the event. He will now also play for the team in the upcoming event.

SprayGod emerged as the MVP in the BGMI Showdown after showcasing exceptional gameplay in the finals, which had only six matches. He will play his first global event. The squad will hope to continue his performances in the PMWI as well.

Afterparty Showdown teams

RA’AD (Egypt) Deadeyes Guys (Nepal) Bigetron Red Aliens (Indonesia) S2G Esports (Türkiye) ALPHA 7 ESPORTS (Brazil) Main Tournament Team #1 Main Tournament Team #2 Main Tournament Team #3 Main Tournament Team #4 Main Tournament Team #5 7Sea Esports (BMSD 2022 Winner, India) R8 Esports (KSA) (Special invite)

Team Soul will fight in the Main Event, where the top five teams will be invited to the Afterparty Showdown. A total of $3 million prize pool has been allocated to the tournament, including $2 million for the Main Event.

