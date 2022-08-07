Indian BGMI teams Soul and 7SEA to play PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022

Tencent confirmed today that Team Soul and 7SEA will participate in the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022, which is scheduled to begin on August 11. Everyone was in a dilemma about the teams' participation as the Indian government banned Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in the country on July 28.

With this confirmation, fans are expecting a good performance from the Indian teams this time. The PMWI is the first global event of PUBG Mobile Esports 2022 and has an enormous prize pool of $3 million.

It is going to be a LAN event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will allow fans in the stadium to watch their favorite teams for the first time since 2020.

Teams that have been confirmed for PMWI 2022

Main Event: August 11 to 13

Morph (Indonesia) Box Gaming (Vietnam) Vampire Esports (Thailand) 4Rivals (MY/SG/PH) DenizBank Wildcats (Türkiye) VIVO KEYD (Brazil) Aton Esports (Latin America) 52 Esports (Pakistan) Stalwart Esports (South Asia) Nigma Galaxy (Arabia) Virtual Gaming Squad (Africa) TJB Esports EU (Western Europe) Back2Back (North America) REGAN.S GAMING (China) DWG KIA (South Korea) DONUTS USG (Japan) Team SouL (India) Team Falcons (KSA)

Afterparty Showdown: August 18 to 20

RA’AD (Egypt) Deadeyes Guys (Nepal) Bigetron Red Aliens (Indonesia) S2G Esports (Türkiye) ALPHA 7 ESPORTS (Brazil) Main Tournament Team #1 Main Tournament Team #2 Main Tournament Team #3 Main Tournament Team #4 Main Tournament Team #5 7SEA Esports (BMSD 2022 Winner, India) R8 Esports (KSA) (Special invite)

The tournament, which has two stages, will be conducted in two different phases. Taking place from August 11 to 13, the first week (Main Event) has a total prize pool of $2 million. The second week will be played from August 18 to 20, and will feature $1 million in prize money.

Team Soul will compete in the Main Event, where a total of 18 matches will be played, while 7SEA has qualified for the Afterparty Showdown.

This year, fans' enthusiasm escalated when Team Soul, the crowd's favorite, won the biggest BGMI event in India, the Pro Series season 1 (BMPS S1), and made it to the the World Invitational.

From July 21 to 24, Krafton organized an official LAN event in Delhi, which featured the top 24 teams from the country. 7SEA Esports became the second Indian team to advance to the PMWI. They qualified for the second phase, i.e., Afterparty Showdown.

All matches from the upcoming tournament will be livestreamed on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels at 2:00 pm Riyadh local time, 4:30 pm IST.

