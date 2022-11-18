Skylightz Gaming India announces their PUBG New State Mobile roster

After the nation-wide ban of BGMI, Indian organizations are slowly turning their attention towards Krafton's second battle royale title PUBG New State to reinvigorate the mobile gaming community once again. Skylightz Gaming announced their Indian roster for the title, consisting of four active members.

To announce their squad, the organization took to social media to announce their newly created squad:

We are excited to announce our expansion in PUBG New State, a perfectly balanced lineup with the best talent in the region. It’s tournament time! We are ready to go!

Skylightz Gaming PUBG New State roster

1) Cobra

2) Criminal

3) Dagger

4) Punisher

The squad under the Skylightz Gaming banner will participate in their first tournament at the PUBG New State Open Grand Finals, which begins on November 19. The team has been invited directly to this major event that's hosted by popular third-party organizer, The Esports Club. A total of 16 teams (Eight qualified teams and eight invited teams) will battle it out in the Grand Finals for a total prize pool of 10 lakh INR.

Besides Skylightz, several other famous organizations will be participating in the Grand Finals, which will be a LAN event. Some of them are Team SouL, TSM, XSpark, Chemin Esports, and Team XO.

With their recent entry into PUBG New State, the organization is hoping to find the same success that they had with their BGMI squad. However, Krafton has not organized any major events for the title ever since its release.

Skylightz Gaming gained significant popularity in a fairly short period of time in India as they won BGMI's first major event, the BGIS 2021. Their team managed to defeat several experienced squads to achieve this admirable feat. Despite BGMI's ban, the organization has not dissolved their roster. In fact, their Nepali PUBG Mobile division is even competing in the 2022 PMGC.

Several Indian organizations, as well as fans, are still keeping their hopes high that the game will be re-released in India, as Krafton recently revealed that the company has been trying hard to bring BGMI back to the country.

PUBG New State was launched in November last year for iOS and Android devices. The game is said to be a futuristic version of PUBG Mobile and offers advanced graphics. Unfortunately, this title did not see the same level of success as PUBG Mobile.

Skylightz Gaming's newly made roster is certainly aiming to claim the title in their very first event. Fortunately, their players have played in several third-party tournaments over the past few months, an advantage that will likely help them in this tournament.

