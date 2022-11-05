PMGC 2022 League Group Green: Teams, schedule, format, and more

The Group Stage of the 2022 PMGC League starts on November 10, with teams playing from Malaysia Studios, Kuala Lumpur. This will be a very important stage for all the competing squads, as there will be three Grand Final slots for each of the three groups: Red, Green, and Yellow.

From November 10 to 13, 16 teams belonging to the first group will fight in 24 matches. It's also worth mentioning that Green and Yellow also have 16 squads each.

Considered the toughest group, Green's squads will play from November 17 to 20. Renowned sides like the two-time world champions Nova, the PMWI winner Vampire, HVVP (formerly NAVI), Stalwart, etc., will be involved. The four days will feature nail-biting battles between 16 squads fighting for three Great Finals slots. The bottom five performers will be eliminated, and teams 4th to 11th will make their way to the Survival Stage.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM Group Draw Result for 2022 PMGC!



PMGC Group Green teams

Bacon Time (Thailand) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Evos Reborn (Indonesia) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) INCO Gaming (Brazil) A7 Esports (Brazil) Knights (U.S.A) POWR Esport (Saudi Arabia) One Million Esports (Morocco) GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia) Skylightz Gaming (Nepal) Fire Flux Esports (Turkey) HHVP (Ex NAVI) (Russia) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Nova Esports (China) Donuts USG (Japan)

The group includes Nova Esports from China, a squad that has retained the world champions crown and is known as the best PUBG Mobile team in the world. After two consecutive PMGC wins, the side will start their campaign with the hope of winning the title again.

Their star member and the 2021 PMGC Finals MVP, Order, has also been nominated for the Esports Mobile Player of the Year 2022 award. Fans are also excited about seeing the beloved star Paraboy, who won the same award last year, in the upcoming Group Green contest.

The 2021 Global Championship runner-up, Natus Vincere, released their superstar squad a few weeks ago. However, the squad competed in the Americas Championship Fall under the name HVVP and emerged victorious.

Thai team Vampire Esports, who displayed their dominance in the PMWI 2022, will also hope to keep their momentum going in the event. Mongolian side Godlike Stalwart has also done well so far this year and will be one of the squads to watch at PMGC.

South Korean powerhouse Damwon KIA have been in fabulous form since their entry into PUBG Mobile Esports last year. They won the 2021 PMGC League East and also had a mesmerizing showing in the PMWI. The squad has displayed one-sided dominance in Korean events.

Alpha 7 from Brazil and Knights from North America are known as some of the most aggressive PUBG Mobile squads in the world. They will also give tough competition to the rest of the teams in the group.

