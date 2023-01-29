Team XO grabs pole position as Day 1 of PUBG New State Pro Series Grand Finale ends

Team XO put up a mesmerizing performance on Day 1 of the PUBG New State Pro Series Grand Finale and gained the top position on the overall scoreboard. In a total of six matches played today, the squad showed their skill, talent, and experience, acquiring a total of 69 points with 41 eliminations. They also secured two Chicken Dinners.

Deadrow Esports and Team NexGen followed them in the second and third spots, with 45 and 43 points, respectively. Popular teams GodLike Esports and S8UL Esports finished their day in the fourth and fifth positions.

Team XO shows magnificent performances on Day 1 of PUBG New State Grand Finale

Team XO, who are competing with their BGMI talent, showed why they were among the favorites from the start of this tournament. The squad dominated all the competitors in the first two games of the day, collecting eight and 13 kills, respectively, and winning the matches in emphatic fashion.

Starting out slowly in the first Erangel game of the day, the team strategically made their way into the zone, cleverly defeating their opponents in it. After the side got a feel for the competition in the first match, they came out all guns blazing in the second game, which was played on Troi. On this map, they played aggressively and went on to secure 13 kills.

Team XO won two Chicken Dinners and scored 69 points on Day 1 of PUBG New State Grand Finale (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Known for their consistency, Team XO presented admirable gameplay in the next two matches of Day 1. Even with the zone against them, their experience helped them secure the fifth spot in the third and fourth games. The side was also able to bolster their position points with their acquired kills. They collected a total of 13 frags in the third and fourth matches, hence consolidating their position at the top of the leaderboard and making sure no other squad surpassed them.

The final two games of Day 1 of the Grand Finale of PUBG New State Pro Series yielded a total of 11 points for Team XO, helping them get a healthy 24-point lead over the second-placed team, Deadrow Esports.

The squad will now look to maintain the same form into Day 2 of the competition. Given the players' LAN experience and overall skill, it could be argued that XO already has one hand on the winner's trophy already.

Poll : 0 votes