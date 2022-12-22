Team XO wins PUBG New State Invitational 2022

Team XO became the champion of the Snapdragon PUBG New State Invitational after presenting stellar performances on the second day of the tournament. After winning four out of their nine matches, the team scored 129 points at an average of 14.33 across two days. The organization's BGMI roster played in the event and took home the winning prize money of INR 1.5 lakh.

Team S8UL, with three Chicken Dinners and 119 points, grabbed second place on the overall leaderboard. Their archrivals, GodLike Esports, finished six points behind them in third place with two Chicken Dinners.

Prize Pool distribution of PUBG New State Invitational (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gods Reign, despite not winning a single match, displayed consistent gameplay throughout their nine matches and came fourth with 110 points. Skylightz Gaming, who were table toppers in the Semifinals, faltered in the Finals and scored only 46 points.

PUBG New State Invitational Grand Finals overall standings

Top eight teams from PUBG New State Invitational Finals (Image via Snapdragon)

Match 7 - Group A, B, and D

Day 2 began with Team Tamilas clinching a 10-kill Chicken Dinner in the first match. They played a well-planned game and made a strong comeback, as the squad had only collected 15 points on Day 1. Skylightz Gaming and Revenant managed to finish in second and third place with six and seven eliminations.

Match 8 - Group B, C, and D

BalluOP and Razor's performances led GodLike to win the second game with nine frags, helping their squad remain in the race for the title. TKS and Gods Reign took second and third positions with three kills each. S8UL also had a good outing, grabbing 17 points in the match.

Match 9 - Group A, B, and C

Bottom eight teams' standings in PUBG New State Invitational Finals (Image via Snapdragon)

Chemin Esports won a 14-kill Chicken Dinner in the third match thanks to Ferocity, Rymen, and Perses' performances. Yoddha helped Big Brother Esports to secure second place with nine frags.

Match 10 - Group A, C, and D

Team XO came out victorious in the fourth game with 10 eliminations. Team Insane, despite not winning the Chicken Dinner, displayed a stunning performance and got the second spot with 14 kills.

Match 11 - Group A, B, and D

With maintaining their momentum, Team XO claimed a back-to-back second Chicken Dinner with 10 finishes. Chemin Esports occupied the second spot with 10 frags, followed by TKS. It was a poor game for GodLike, as they were eliminated early on.

Match 12 - Group B, C, and D

Team S8UL and GodLike Esports displayed impressive performances in their decisive game. The former got the Chicken Dinner, while the latter came second in the last match of the PUBG New State event.

Poll : 0 votes