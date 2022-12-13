S8UL Esports announces PUBG New State Mobile roster

Popular Indian Esports organization S8UL Esports recently announced its PUBG New State Mobile lineup. This is another big entry to headline in just a few days, showing its growth in the esports scene.

Taking to its Instagram page, the organization expressed its excitement to welcome the new roster. The news was warmly received by fans, who showed immense support and appreciation for the team.

We're stoked to announce our NEW STATE roster reveal !

We're stoked to announce our NEW STATE roster reveal !

Time to dominate the battlefield.

S8UL Esports PUBG New State Mobile lineup

OpticGod Divine BlazinGod Shadow7 Yashu

S8UL previously played under the pseudonym of Team IND (not related to the original TeamIND) and competed in the ongoing Snapdragon PUBG New State Invitational. The squad performed brilliantly in the League Stage of the tournament, dominating the lobby and securing pole position.

The League Stage has ended, and we have our final 24 teams for the Semi-Finals ready to rumble!



Here are the point standings at the end of the League Stage.

The League Stage has ended, and we have our final 24 teams for the Semi-Finals ready to rumble!

#SnapdragonConquest #newstate #seizethemoment

The squad will now compete in the semi-finals under the S8UL banner, starting on December 15. They will be vying for a spot in the tournament's Grand Finals, which boasts a prize pool of INR 5 Lakh.

The latest roster will be itching to showcase their talent and worth, while aiming to continue their top performances and ultimately win their first event under the S8UL banner.

S8UL Esports previously also competed and won the TEC PUBG New State Open with a different squad. The roster was later signed by another popular Indian organization, GodLike Esports.

BGMI's ban and the stagnation of its esports scene pushed the PUBG: New State Esports platform, which is slowly brewing with multiple organizations trying to enter.

Multiple tournaments for the title are propping up, enabling players and teams to showcase their talent. Although Krafton hasn't held any official tournaments, third-party events and community support to hold future contests will surely attract official attention.

Skylightz Gaming, Chemin Esports, GodLike Esports, and TeamXO are some of the major Indian Esports organizations that have recently signed their PUBG rosters.

ESL and Snapdragon also announced the PUBG New State Pro Series with a massive prize pool of INR 1 Crore. The online stages of the tournament are now underway.

The third stage of the competition will also see the arrival of 16 teams, which might include S8UL and other top Indian Esports organizations. S8UL Esports and other popular squads will look to make their mark in the mega event.

