Krafton CEO assures BGMI fans about its compliance with the country's laws and regulations

Battlegrounds Mobile India, or BGMI for short, has become one of the most well-known battle royale titles. It has accumulated a massive fan base in the country, but recent events have left users heartbroken since the Government of India surprisingly banned the game.

Due to the lack of clarity, the community has been driven to seek the internet for news. Krafton India's CEO has finally issued a formal statement, providing supporters with a ray of hope. He has also assured fans that the game complies with the country's laws and regulations.

Fans can read through to get the gist of his exact statement on the title's suspension.

BGMI is compliant with all laws and regulations in India, says Krafton's CEO, Sean Hyunil Sohn

Sean Hyunil Sohn, Krafton India's CEO, issued a statement yesterday in which he updated followers on the current situation. A section of the statement discussed BGMI's adherence to the country's laws and regulations.

It specifically stated:

At KRAFTON Inc., the security and privacy of our user data is of utmost importance to us. We have always been compliant with all laws and regulations in India, including data protection laws and regulations, and will continue abiding by them."

Consequently, the game has been abiding by all the necessary data protection and other laws set by the Government of India.

In another part of the statement, Sean Hyunil Sohn further added that they are communicating with the concerned authorities and are trying to resolve the issues.

He has also requested fans to wait for news from them, and they will likely provide more clarity regarding BGMI's ban in the coming days.

More information about the ban

Section 69A of the IT Law has led to the suspension of the battle royale title in the nation (Image via Garena)

For those unaware, the ban on BGMI was imposed as a result of Section 69A of the IT Law. This resulted in the withdrawal of the game from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, as well as limitations on in-game transactions.

This particular section essentially provides the central government and its officers the authority to issue orders preventing public access to any material through any computer resource.

Previously, the global version of PUBG Mobile and other applications prohibited in India on September 2, 2020, were also restricted under Section 69A.

At the moment, players have no choice but to maintain their patience while looking forward to updates from the developers. They are requested to avoid spreading rumors and misinformation until and unless official statements are provided.

