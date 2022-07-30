Krafton releases official statement on BGMI ban in India

Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn has finally issued an official statement on BGMI's ban. He reassured fans by emphasizing that the security and privacy of user data is of the utmost importance to them. They are in touch with the concerned authorities and are looking to resolve the problem.

What users suspected was a technical glitch following the withdrawal of BGMI from Google Play turned out to be their worst nightmare, as the battle royale title was banned in the country. Fans have been waiting for an official statement from the developers, and now they finally have one.

Krafton has provided an official statement about BGMI's ban

Rushindra Sinha, the owner of Global Esports, shared Krafton India CEO's statement, which read:

"Dear Patron of BGMI, we are committed to the Indian market and are positive about the opportunities in the country. At KRAFTON, Inc. the security and privacy of our user data is of utmost importance to use. We have always been compliant with all laws and regulations in India including data protection laws and regulations and will continue abiding by them."

The statement further thanked players for the support that they have shown the battle royale title, adding:

"We thank you for all the love and support you have shown us in our journey uptill here and hope to continue our association in the future as well. There may be questions in your minds regarding the current situation about the country’s most loved game – BGMI. In line with this, we have been working hard to communicate our sincerity with the concerned authorities and resolve the issues."

Sohn asked for some time from the game's playerbase, concluding:

"We kindly request you to wait to hear from us. We will keep you informed about further updates. We look forward to strengthening our partnerships and collectively fostering the gaming ecosystem in India."

This statement has instilled some hope in the game's community. If all goes well, BGMI could soon be available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store again. This would certainly be a significant relief for all the stakeholders in the esports scene, who have been worried since its removal.

At this point, players can only sit tight and wait for the events to pan out. They are requested to refrain from spreading any rumors and must only believe in official news.

Players react to the ban

MortaL @Mortal04907880

All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)

Trust will be broken.

People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.

I hope you look into the matter Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken.People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken. People who HOPED, will remain hopeless. I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY

Players have been reacting to the game's ban on social media platforms. They expressed their concerns and were worried about the effect it would have on the Indian esports scene.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, Shivamm "420OP" Raghav believed that the ban could end the market for the game, just like in the case of PUBG Mobile.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official

I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI.

#recogniseBGMIesports @GoI_MeitY Everyone knows the fact that esports in india has rapidly touching the heights and recently televised.I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI. Everyone knows the fact that esports in india has rapidly touching the heights and recently televised.I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI.#recogniseBGMIesports @GoI_MeitY

Another professional player, Ghatak, has been vocally advocating for BGMI's return and has stated that banning the game is not a solution. He also highlighted that thousands of athletes and content creators depend on the battle royale title for their livelihoods.

